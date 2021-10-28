CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU Gets It Right On Nvidia-Arm

By David Manners
 8 days ago

The electronics industry will breathe a sigh of relief that the EU has come up with the right decision in the Nvidia-Arm takeover case. The Competition Commissioner has decided to subject the bid to a prolonged investigation which, hopefully, will see Jen Hsun Huang drop the whole idea. If...

MarketWatch

Google to allow third-party payment options for in-app purchases in South Korea

Google parent Alphabet Inc. late Wednesday said it would allow third-party payment options for in-app purchases on Google Play, a significant concession as governments like South Korea crack down on the power wielded by mobile ecosystems run by Google, Apple Inc. , and others. The change, announced in a blog post by Wilson White, senior director of public policy, "will allow us to comply with the law, continue to invest in Android and Google Play, and provide the seamless, safe and trusted user experience billions of people expect from Google Play," White wrote. Google did say it will continue to charge developers a commission if users pay using a third-party system. But that fee will be reduced slightly as compensation for the costs of supporting alternative payments. In late August, Apple said it would open its app stores to alternative payment systems in South Korea, after a law amended the country's Telecommunications Business Act to prevent large app-market operators from requiring the use of their in-app purchasing systems.
CELL PHONES
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Most Read articles – Chip shortages, SiFive Risc-V, Intel process

Time once more to find out which are the five most read articles on ElectronicsWeekly.com, that were written in the last week, via the stats of Google Analytics. It’s a chance to see what your peers have recently been reading. What are the topics covered this week? There’s the chip...
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

Nvidia Arm Deal Faces Deeper Probe by European Regulators

With continuing concerns about the potential for stifled competition in Nvidia’s proposed $40 billion acquisition of Arm, the European Commission (EC) is opening an “in-depth investigation” into the matter to give itself more time to review the potential transaction. The EC announced its move on Oct. 27 after conducting an...
BUSINESS
BBC

Arm-Nvidia: Europe investigates chip-designer sale

The European Commission has opened a competition investigation into Nvidia's acquisition of British chip-design company Arm. The $40bn (£29bn) deal was announced in September. Regulators are concerned Nvidia could use the move to restrict access to Arm's technology, which powers the vast majority of the world's smartphones. Nvidia has promised...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Nvidia, Arm deal faces in-depth EC scrutiny

The European Commission (EC) raised concerns a big money Nvidia deal to acquire chip design company Arm could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry, as it opened a detailed investigation into the acquisition. In a statement the EC noted it was worried Nvidia...
BUSINESS
Tom's Hardware

Nvidia Arm Acquisition Under Official 90-day European Union Probe

It seems the chips aren't falling in Nvidia's favor when it comes to its $40 billion Arm acquisition deal from Softbank. The deal shocked the tech world when it was announced way back in September 2020; however, Nvidia has since been hitting regulatory scrutiny front and center. UK regulators have expressed their concerns regarding the deal and so have Chinese authorities. Nvidia's attempt at swaying the European Commission (EC) has been met with unexplained delays that have seemingly moved an eventual decision further and further from Nvidia. So news that the EC has just announced a formal, 90-day probe into the acquisition means a further delay for Nvidia.
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

EU begins antitrust probe into Nvidia’s acquisition of Arm

The European Commission will make a decision by 15 March to either clear or block Nvidia’s takeover of Arm. Nvidia’s plan to buy UK-based chip maker Arm has faced another roadblock, with the European Commission launching an in-depth antitrust investigation into the $54bn deal yesterday (27 October). This comes two...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Nvidia’s bold bid for Arm is in big trouble

Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Arm's Simon Segars — two of the most important CEOs in the chip industry — are a study in contrasts. The British-born Segars exudes a "can-I-hold-the-door-for-you" politeness. Huang is audacious, known for sporting a trademark leather jacket at public events and forging Nvidia's play-to-win culture. Huang's...
BUSINESS
Nintendo Life

Fangamer Is Finally Getting An EU Store

Let's be honest, regardless of our age many frequenting these pages have various gaming collectibles and toys that more boring people would frown upon. You know, all those plushes and expensive limited editions of games, when some would rather buy a nice new lamp for the sitting room. For those...
VIDEO GAMES
bloomberglaw.com

Nvidia-Arm Deal Risks Higher Prices, Less Choice, EU Warns (1)

EU extends probe setting new March 15 deadline to rule on deal. Deal risks restricting or degrading access to Arm IP, EU says. risks “higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation,” the. European Commission. warned as it opened a longer probe into the deal. The EU’s analysis shows that the...
BUSINESS
NBC Miami

Nvidia's $40 Billion Takeover of Arm Faces In-Depth Investigation From EU

The probe, announced by the Commission on Wednesday, is the latest setback for the chip companies who have already said the deal is unlikely to be completed before the initial deadline of March 2022. The Commission said it is concerned that the merger could restrict access to Arm's "neutral" chip...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

EU Opens Investigation Into Nvidia's Acquisition Of Arm

The acquisition of a major chip designer firm by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) — the leading producer of graphic processing units — is being investigated by the European Union. What Happened: EU Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said that following the acquisition Nvidia could make it harder for other manufacturers to access Arm’s technology, according to a press release published Wednesday. The EU is most worried about Arm's neutrality, since limiting access to its technology could severely hurt a significant portion of the semiconductor industry.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Setback for Nvidia's $54 Billion ARM Bid as EU Regulators Open Probe

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Nvidia suffered a setback on Wednesday as EU antitrust regulators opened a full-scale investigation into its $54 billion bid for British chip designer ARM on concerns the deal could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation. Britain's competition agency is also probing the deal for...
BUSINESS
Android Central

NVIDIA's $40 billion Arm acquisition set back yet again by EU regulators

EU antitrust regulators are conducting an in-depth investigation into NVIDIA's acquisition of Arm. The concern is that the merger could limit access to Arm technology or raise prices. Several other entities are also looking into the acquisition. NVIDIA is facing a lot of scrutiny over its proposed acquisition of Arm,...
BUSINESS
PC Magazine

EU Rejects Nvidia's Arm Deal Proposals, Citing Competition Concerns

Nvidia’s ongoing effort to buy Arm is facing more resistance in Europe. On Wednesday, the European Commission said it was worried Nvidia could use the merger to block rivals from accessing Arm chip designs. “Our analysis shows that the acquisition of Arm by Nvidia could lead to restricted or degraded...
BUSINESS
diginomica.com

Arm accelerates IoT development while NVIDIA bides its time as a still-committed suitor

It’s a testament to the collective professionalism of Arm executives and employees that the company hasn’t let the seemingly endless review processes for NVIDIA’s proposed acquisition distract it from product development across its expansive portfolio. Amidst the lingering uncertainty of potential absorption into a larger company, many acquisition targets lose...
BUSINESS

