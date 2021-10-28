CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, NJ

Intersection of Raritan Avenue and North Fourth Avenue is an “Intersection of Concern” After Two Accidents – Car and Cyclist, Car and Pedestrian – Occurred Within Two Days of One Another in October

By Editor
Highland Park Planet
 8 days ago

The intersection of Raritan Avenue and North Fourth Avenue is being investigated by Highland Park Place as an intersection of concern, after two people in two different incidents were hit by cars at this during the month of October. In the first incident, the man succumbed to his fatal...

highlandparkplanet.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raritan, NJ
City
Highland Park, NJ
City
East Brunswick, NJ
Highland Park, NJ
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What vaccine mandate means for firms and workers

The Biden administration’s sweeping new COVID-19 mandate will apply to 84 million workers at mid-size and large companies. President Joe Biden described the rules issued Thursday as urgently needed to get more Americans inoculated. Though confirmed viral cases and deaths have fallen sharply since the start of the year, they remain dangerously high, especially in some areas and industries. Average case numbers have leveled off at about 70,000 new infections a day and confirmed viral deaths at more than 1,200 a day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Cyclist#Highland Park Place#Highland Park Police Capt

Comments / 0

Community Policy