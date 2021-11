Rivian, the electric vehicle maker that has received major backing from Amazon, transcends all other climate tech companies when it comes to venture capital dollars raised. That's according to PitchBook's third-quarter climate tech report, a new report for the Seattle-based financial data firm. It said Rivian has raised over $8.9 billion in venture capital to date, more than any other climate tech company. In second place was Sweden-based Northvolt with just over $4.4 billion.

