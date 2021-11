I was talking with a coworker the other day who didn’t believe the Mountain Recreation initiatives affected him, but I countered: Don’t you want to improve your property value? Improve the health and well-being of our community? Don’t you want a place of belonging, of community, and a safe place to be? Mountain Recreation is striving to keep up with the demands of a fast-growing community. A vote yes for 6A will improve the facilities and the ability to provide more services for all ages and for all seasons.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO