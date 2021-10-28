HIkaru Shida advances in TBS title tournament on AEW Dynamite

Brett Weitz, the general manager of TNS, TBS and truTV for WarnerMedia, spoke with Deadline on Wednesday and addressed a number of topics pertaining to All Elite Wrestling. It was confirmed earlier this year that AEW Dynamite would be moving from TNT to TBS beginning in January and that the company would be maintaining its presence on TNT with four quarterly supercards (as well as AEW Rampage, which was originally supposed to jump to TBS as well). Weitz said that, while AEW has already found success on TNT, the move is expected to give the TBS network a boost.

