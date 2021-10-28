CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich Police arrest suspect accused of shooting at officer

By Morgan Cunningham
NORWICH, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Norwich Police arrest a suspect they say allegedly fired shots at an officer Tuesday night.

Police accuse Andrew O'Lone, 28, of shooting firing "multiple shots" at a Norwich Police officer in the area of Westwood Park around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday night. The officer was responded to the report of a "subject carrying a rifle."

The shots fired at the officer did not strike the officer but did go through the front windshield of the officer's cruiser.

The officer returned fire.

No one was injured.

Shortly after setting up a perimeter, the suspect was arrested at his resident on Westwood Park, not far from the scene.

O'Lone voluntarily surrendered to police and was taken into custody without further incident.

O'Lone is held on a $1,000,000 bond, facing charges of criminal attempt at murder, criminal attempt at first-degree assault, assault on a police officer, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine, first-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree criminal mischief.

