When (now former) Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned, it could’ve derailed the entire season. However, the opposite has happened. For all of Jon Gruden’s faults, he was a solid play-caller in his second time with the Raiders. In 2019 and 2020, the Raiders ranked 11th and 8th in total offense. As many fans said, if the team had a defense to support them, they might have been a playoff team both seasons. Well, the Raiders have had a defense this season, but at times it felt like Gruden’s offense had regressed. That was most evident in the run game.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO