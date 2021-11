Home maintenance. The very words might evoke thoughts of an entire weekend spent laboring at home instead of relaxing in it, but that doesn’t have to be the case. “Not every home maintenance project has to be a large undertaking or one that takes up all of your free time,” said Christopher O’Rourke, vice president of property claims for Mercury Insurance. “There are small weekend projects that can save you time, worry and money in the long run.”

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO