Kevin Durant should buy James Harden a nice cold beer after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Harden, who’s been struggling with the new rules, messed around and got a triple-double to lead the Nets to their fourth victory. The Bear finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists to make up for the premature exit of Durant who was thrown out of the game in the third quarter.

