Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 102-99 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. 1. Two shots Brandon Ingram wishes he could get back. While Zion Williamson is out, Brandon Ingram is the Pelicans’ undisputed closer. He’s by far their most talented healthy scorer, having averaged 23.8 points in each of the past two seasons. And the 6-foot-7 Ingram is able to hit contested mid-range shots reliably in a way that no one else on the roster can.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO