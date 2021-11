Akeal Hosein was named as the replacement for fellow left-arm spinner Fabian Allen in the West Indies 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup. Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced in a media release on Wednesday that Allen was ruled out of the tournament due to an unhealed right ankle injury which he sustained during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL).

SPORTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO