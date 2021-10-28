Charlevoix Sweeps Volleyball Tri-Meet With Leland, T.C. Christian

CHARLEVOIX — Charlevoix hosted a tri-meet in volleyball on Wednesday against Leland and Traverse City Christian with the postseason quickly approaching next week. The Rayders won both of their matches, defeating Leland in three sets and T.C. Christian in two.

The Sabres defeated the Comets in three sets to go 1-1 in the tri-meet. The two will meet again on Nov. 3 in the Div. 4 district semifinals in Leland at 5:30 p.m.

Charlevoix will face East Jordan to start its postseason tournament in the Div. 3 district semifinals on Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in East Jordan.