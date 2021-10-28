CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Charlevoix Sweeps Volleyball Tri-Meet With Leland, T.C. Christian

By Matthew Doyle
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kal5c_0ceuOK8l00

CHARLEVOIX — Charlevoix hosted a tri-meet in volleyball on Wednesday against Leland and Traverse City Christian with the postseason quickly approaching next week. The Rayders won both of their matches, defeating Leland in three sets and T.C. Christian in two.

The Sabres defeated the Comets in three sets to go 1-1 in the tri-meet. The two will meet again on Nov. 3 in the Div. 4 district semifinals in Leland at 5:30 p.m.

Charlevoix will face East Jordan to start its postseason tournament in the Div. 3 district semifinals on Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in East Jordan.

Comments / 0

Related
MISportsNow

Top 5 Area Games: Playoffs – Second Round

The 2021 high school football postseason continues Friday with several intriguing second-round matchups on tap in northern Michigan. No. 3 Mt. Pleasant (10-0) at No. 2 DeWitt (9-1), 7 p.m. – Mt. Pleasant is enjoying its best season since 2018 and eyeing its first district championship since 2015. A tough matchup with defending state champion DeWitt awaits. Both teams have been on a roll, and DeWitt last failed to reach the regional round in 2015. DeWitt leads the all-time series at 2-0.
HIGH SCHOOL
MISportsNow

McBain Tops Lake City in Volleyball for District Title

MANTON — McBain won its second straight district title in volleyball with a win over Lake City on Thursday in straight sets. The Ramblers won, 25-13, 25-17, 25-22. McBain will face Sanford Meridian in the regional semifinal on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Houghton Lake.
MISportsNow

2021 Ski Valley All-Conference Teams

The Ski Valley Conference has released its 2021 football all-conference teams. Central Lake quarterback Brayden Steenwyck was named the Ski Valley Conference Player of the Year while Mason Blumke of Inland Lakes earned the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year honors. Grant Blumke of Inland Lakes was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Jordan, MI
City
Leland, MI
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Charlevoix, MI
Traverse City, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
MISportsNow

Rudyard, Brimley Win District Semifinal Matches

RUDYARD — Rudyard and Brimley will meet once again in the Div. 4 district final this postseason in volleyball after winning in the district semifinals on Wednesday. The Bulldogs defeated Newberry in three sets, 25-7, 25-7, 25-2. The Bays defeated Engadine, 25-11, 25-13, 19-25, 25-13. The district final is scheduled...
RUDYARD TOWNSHIP, MI
MISportsNow

Elk Rapids’ Run Ends in State Semifinals Against South Christian

CEDAR SPRINGS — For the second straight season, the Elk Rapids boys soccer team ended its season in the Div. 3 state semifinals in a loss to Grand Rapids South Christian. The Elks lost on Wednesday, 2-1. The Sailors held a 1-0 lead at halftime on a goal by Logyn Huttenga and then they added another goal in the second half by Jordan Gabrielse.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
MISportsNow

Pellston, Pickford Set to Meet in District Final in Volleyball

PELLSTON — The Pellston and Pickford volleyball teams will meet in the Div. 4 district final after winning their semifinal games on Tuesday in Pellston. The Hornets defeated Cedarville-DeTour in three sets, 25-17, 26-24, 25-12. Pickford stormed back with three straight set wins after losing the first two, defeating Mackinaw City, 19-25, 10-25, 25-7, 25-22, 15-13.
PELLSTON, MI
MISportsNow

2021 Great Lakes Eight East All-Conference Teams

The Great Lakes Eight East Conference has announced its 2021 football all-conference teams. Pickford senior running back Josh Sullivan was named the league’s offensive player of the year while Newberry senior linebacker John Nutkins earned defensive player of the year honors. Munising’s Matt Mattson was named coach of the year.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Sweeps#Tri#Div
MISportsNow

Inland Lakes, Burt Lake NMC Advance to District Semis

INDIAN RIVER — High school volleyball districts began on Monday with Inland Lakes hosting two first round games. The Bulldogs and Burt Lake NMC advanced to the district semifinals in Div. 4. Inland Lakes defeated Boyne Falls in straight sets, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14. Burt Lake NMC defeated Petoskey St. Michael...
INDIAN RIVER, MI
MISportsNow

Cadillac’s Renee Brines Named Finalist for Miss Volleyball

CADILLAC — Cadillac senior Renee Brines is one of 11 finalists for Michigan’s Miss Volleyball Award. Brines has helped Cadillac earn at least a share of a conference title every year since she joined the varsity team as a freshman. She also owns the school records for aces in a season and career assists.
CADILLAC, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow Top Plays – Week of 10/25-10/31

Several boys soccer teams competed in regionals this past week, plus the high school football playoffs kicked off with first-round district games. Those competitions showcased a handful of exciting highlights and there were a few moments that stood above the rest. Here is a look at the MISportsNow Top Plays...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
MISportsNow

Clare Downs Gladwin in D5 District Opener

GLADWIN – Clare opened its stay in the Division 5 state playoffs with a 32-12 win over Gladwin in our Sports Overtime Game of the Week on Friday. The Pioneers (7-3) took a 12-0 lead to the second quarter and extended their lead to 18-0 at the half. Gladwin ends...
GLADWIN, MI
MISportsNow

Rudyard Tops Munising in Postseason Opener

MUNISING – Rudyard registered a 38-14 win over Munising on Friday in an 8-player Division 1 regional semifinal. Munising concludes its year at 7-3. Rudyard (8-2) will travel to Newberry next week. Newberry (8-2) handed Pickford a 32-14 loss on Friday.
MUNISING, MI
MISportsNow

Petoskey’s Postseason Run Ends in Regional Final

CEDAR SPRINGS — The Petoskey boys soccer team had its postseason run end in the Div. 2 regional final against Grand Rapids Christian on Thursday with a 2-0 loss. The Northmen competed well against an Eagle team that features Michigan commit Nick Cassiday, holding them scoreless through the first half. But with 21 minutes to go in the game, Cassiday found the back of the net to give them the 1-0 lead. Less than two minutes later, they added another goal off a header by Ben Kuiper.
PETOSKEY, MI
MISportsNow

Marion Rolls Past Gaylord St. Mary by 40

MARION – Marion punched its ticket to an 8-player Division 2 regional final with a 48-8 win over Gaylord St. Mary on Friday. The Snowbirds led 8-0 after a quarter. With the loss, St. Mary concludes its year at 5-5. Marion (9-1) will host Hillman next week. Hillman (7-3) beat...
MARION, MI
MISportsNow

TC Central Wins Big Over Saginaw Heritage

TRAVERSE CITY – Traverse City Central rolled to a 49-7 win over Saginaw Heritage in a Division 2 district opener on Friday. The Trojans (9-1) led 14-0 after the first quarter and led 28-0 at the half. Heritage ends its year at 4-6. Central will now host Bay City Western...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

Mt. Pleasant Tops Marquette by 31

MT. PLEASANT – Mt. Pleasant secured a spot in a Division 3 district final via a 37-6 win over Marquette on Friday. The Oilers (11-0) led 17-3 at the half. With the loss, Marquette wraps up its year at 7-3. Mt. Pleasant will now take on defending state champion DeWitt...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
315
Followers
1K+
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy