CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander banks in crazy-buzzer beater over Russell Westbrook

By Logan Newman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ORGmp_0ceuLJMf00
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City fought and clawed their way back from a 26-point deficit to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, but it wasn’t until the timer hit zero at the end of the third quarter that star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gave them their first lead of the game.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who has entered the season with an improved step-back 3, attempted the move on Russell Westbrook. The Lakers guard did a good job staying by him, even as Gilgeous-Alexander stepped even further backward than he has been, but SGA still found some space to get off the shot.

Take a look at this deep, off-balance 3-pointer:

Gilgeous-Alexander went nuts in the third quarter, scoring 14 points in the final three minutes of the frame. He pushed the Thunder to 41 points in the third and ended the period with 26 total points and five 3-pointers on eight attempts.

Westbrook had 12 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds at the end of the third quarter.

Tune to Bally Sports Oklahoma to watch the rest of the game.

Comments / 0

Related
dailyknicks.com

NY Knicks: Reacting to a potential Russell Westbrook trade

I know some of y’all don’t like that I keep highlighting these trade scenarios by NBA Analysis Network, but these are just getting way too funny…this time we have Russell Westbrook being shipped off to the NY Knicks. Where do I even begin with this one…. I’ll admit when Russ...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Focused On Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is one that was heavily analyzed at the time of the deal and continues to be now. Five games into the regular season and the jury is still out on the deal. Los Angeles surrendered a lot of depth...
NBA
The Big Lead

Russell Westbrook Is Killing the Lakers Defensively

The Los Angeles Lakers blew a 19-point first half lead Thursday night in an embarrassing 107-104 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Given a his late blunders, it's fairly easy to put the defeat squarely on Russell Westbrook's shoulders. So far this season, Russ has been putting up decent counting stats but has also been killing the Lakers, especially on defense.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba League Pass#The Los Angeles Lakers#Okc#Bally Sports Oklahoma
Highsnobiety

Don’t Let Russell Westbrook Intimidate You

In this FRONTPAGE interview, we caught up with NBA star (and burgeoning fashion icon) Russell Westbrook, an athlete who has had one hell of a surreal year. It’s late September, and NBA player Russell Westbrook has just finished the drive back from the Los Angeles Lakers media day in El Segundo to his home in the calm Brentwood neighborhood. “I know what streets to take, what streets not to take, what time to go. I don’t get stuck in traffic,” he says, talking on the phone from inside his kitchen. (His cool, monotone responses are punctuated with what sounds like dishes being put away.) “I know my way around this place.”
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel On Russell Westbrook: "We Want Him To Be Aggressive."

2017 MVP Russell Westbrook joined the Los Angeles Lakers via trade this offseason, and it's clear that the Lakers were looking for more firepower to boost their offense. Russell Westbrook is an electric player who can dominate any given game, but on the Lakers, he'll have to adjust to playing behind Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
NBA
fox40jackson.com

Shaq on Russell Westbrook: ‘He’s a role player’

The NBA is back which means it’s time for overreactions. No seriously, Russell Westbrook’s flat debut with the Lakers has one Hall of Famer calling him a role player. Oct 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the game against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center. The Warriors won 111-99. (Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports)
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Shaq Reveals Honest Take On Russell Westbrook Situation

It’s safe to say Russell Westbrook’s debut with the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t go the way he hoped it would. He finished Tuesday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors with just eight points and four assists. Following the loss on Tuesday night, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel acknowledged that...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nightly NBA player props: Thunder vs. Lakers, Nov. 4

Just eight days ago, the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers took a 26-point lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder only to see it dwindle away as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley led OKC to a123-115 comeback win. The end of the game, in particular, was a frenzy; game-winning shots were air-balled, the Thunder tried to give the game away with turnovers, and Russell Westbrook was upset with Bazley for stealing a pass and dunking a ball while the Lakers were still trying to score in the waning moments of the game.
NBA
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Ejected Following Frustrating Loss

Wednesday night had such promise for the Lakers in the first half. They moved the ball well, found guys under the rim when it mattered, and even sunk some from deep in big moments. They appeared to have everything going in their favor and were well on their way to...
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Russell Westbrook screening for LeBron James could be the key to unlocking the Lakers’ offense

As the Lakers look to fine-tune their offense this season, a fair amount of experimenting will go on with regards to lineups, rotations and on-court X’s and O’s. In years past, head coach Frank Vogel and LeBron James have used the regular season to get as large of a sample size as possible for various looks before heading into the games that matter in the postseason.
NBA
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook On Lakers' Slow Start: "It’s All A Process...”

Their win against the Grizzlies on Sunday finally put a point in the win column for the Lakers. Still, I'd be lying if I said there wasn't a high level of concern around the league about their potential this season, and whether or not their newest star (Russell Westbrook) is the right fit for the team.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
87K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy