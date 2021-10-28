CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Burrow wins FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award

By Jason Marcum
Cincy Jungle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been named the Week 7 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week. He earned the honor for his performance in the Bengals’ 41-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. Making...

www.cincyjungle.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTS RADIO ESPN 1420

Joe Burrow Comments Shock NFL Fan Bases and He’s Not Wrong

When Joe Burrow was the quarterback for the LSU Tigers it didn't take fans long to figure out, there is nothing that bothers this guy. He is the same Joe Burrow on first and ten as he is on fourth and one. He's always ready to make the play. And, he's not bothered by how loud the opposing crowd gets. In fact, his comments about crowd noise might just rile up some of the NFL's most fevered fan bases.
NFL
On3.com

Phil Simms compares Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to NFL legend

Phil Simms is very high on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Simms, a 15-year NFL veteran and former Super Bowl MVP, gave Burrow high praise, comparing him to legendary NFL quarterback Joe Montana. Montana is a Hall of Famer. He made eight pro bowls, was an All-Pro three times. Montana...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Rams#American Football#Air Nfl#Afc#Passer
The Big Lead

Joe Burrow Proving He's As Good as Any Young QB in the NFL

Joe Burrow just continues to get better and on Sunday had the biggest win of his career. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals went on the road and manhandled the Baltimore Ravens, notching a 41-17 victory to improve to 5-2. Yes, the Cincinnati Bengals are 5-2 and look like a team to be reckoned with in the AFC. Virtually all of that can be traced back to Burrow, who is proving he's as good as any young quarterback in the NFL on a weekly basis.
NFL
FanSided

Joe Burrow report card from Week 7 win over Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals dog-walked the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a dominant Week 7 victory (credit for the phrase goes to Pat McAfee), and QB Joe Burrow was holding the leash. In a game that cemented the Bengals’ “legit” status in 2021, Cincinnati torched the Ravens for a 41-17 blowout...
NFL
whbl.com

NFL roundup: Joe Burrow, Bengals end Ravens’ 5-game winning streak

Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns and Ja’Marr Chase had 201 yards receiving as the Cincinnati Bengals throttled the host Baltimore Ravens, 41-17, to move into first place in the AFC North. Chase and the Cincinnati offense sparkled while the defense did enough to contain...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 7, 2021: Proven model says start Darrell Henderson, sit Joe Burrow

As if bye weeks and injuries weren't enough for Fantasy football owners to navigate, the whims of NFL head coaches can make pinning down top running back performers much more difficult. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has been positively vague about how much Rashaad Penny will spell banged-up starter Alex Collins (hip, glute). Where should Penny, Collins, and every running back be in your Week 7 Fantasy football rankings?
NFL
247Sports

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow says team made 'big statement' in win over Baltimore Ravens

After the Cincinnati Bengals went on the road Sunday and blew out the divisional rival Baltimore Ravens 41-17, quarterback Joe Burrow said he believes the win represents "a big statement" about the team's legitimacy as an NFL playoff contender. Burrow threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns, while rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase racked up 201 yards receiving going against Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Cincinnati went up 13-10 right before halftime and never looked back.
NFL
FanSided

LSU Football: Joe Burrow compared to all-time great NFL quarterback

Former LSU football quarterback Joe Burrow, the No. 1 pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft, was compared this week to one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Former Super Bowl MVP Phil Simms said this week that Burrow reminds him of Joe Montana. “When you’re...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 8: Can anyone stop Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense?

As we quickly close in on the middle point of the fantasy football season, making start ’em or sit ’em decisions begin to carry even more weight as teams begin to separate themselves from the pack. With not all matchups being equal, here are our top start ’em and sit ’em plays for Week 8 of fantasy football.
NFL
NBC Sports

FMIA Week 7: Road Wins At Ravens, Steelers? Joe Burrow’s Bengals Are Scary, And It’s Not Even Halloween

Uh-oh. The Bengals were competitive with Andy Dalton, but did the power teams of the AFC North ever really fear the Bengals of the past decade? No. How do you fear a team that never got out of the wild-card round of the playoffs? But 17 games into the Joe Burrow Era, you’d better have a healthy respect for the Bengals. They’re coming. They’re crashing a party a year or two before anyone thought they’d be joining it.
NFL
Bengals.com

What Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow And The Bengals Said After The 41-17 Win Over The Ravens

(on quite a different result from last year) "It's a different team. We're allowed to build and improve, and we just have a different mentality right now. We've done a lot of different things to get to this position, and I've given out a lot of tough speeches over time about great things to come and [to] keep working. And you hope and pray that the team believes in that. That's the foundation of what we're building, and this is the result. This is their moment. Everything we've talked about, we've earned. We're starting to earn respect, but we still have a long way to go. Just winning one road game against a divisional opponent, that's what you have to do if you want to compete in this league. We have a long way to go, but I'm really proud of the collective team effort. This was a complete game today by all three phases, and that's what we need to come on the road to Baltimore with and beat them."
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy