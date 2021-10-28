CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

LeBlond looks to keep winning tradition going in Thursday's sectional

By Jacob Lang News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 8 days ago

For years, Bishop LeBlond has hosted one of the best high school volleyball programs in northwest Missouri.

On Monday, the Eagles captured the Class 2 District 16 title with a 3-0 win over Trenton. The victory marked the 10th district title in 12 seasons for LeBlond.

Now the Eagles look ahead to Thursday, when they will compete in the Class 2 state sectionals. A win would put LeBlond on to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.

Despite the illustrious history, many Eagles tasted the glory for the first time Monday night, including senior Kianna Herrera.

“I personally haven’t ever had a district championship in volleyball, so it means a lot,” Herrera said, “especially coming in as a new player, even though I’m a senior.”

Herrera transferred to Bishop LeBlond from Benton this year. Since joining the Eagles volleyball team, she’s been a major factor in the success it has seen.

Herrera said LeBlond has felt like one big family since she’s joined. As she’s joined a new family, she’s continuing the tradition of her own.

“My sister and my mom went here, and they got a district championship when they were here,” Herrera said, “so it’s kind of exciting to fulfill that legacy and put up another banner that they didn’t get last year and they should’ve, so it means a lot to me and the whole entire team.”

As the Eagles shift their focus to sectionals, East Buchanan awaits them. The Bulldogs advanced to sectionals with a 3-0 win over West Platte on Monday.

The Eagles and Bulldogs met once in the regular season, which LeBlond won, 3-0.

LeBlond head coach Kim Huss says it will be a tough road ahead for the Eagles, as they face East Buch on Thursday and look ahead to a potential match with District 14 and KCI champion Lawson in the quarterfinals.

While they prepare for those matchups, Herrera said the team believes they can keep the run going.

“We definitely are really confident going in,” Herrera said. “We know that the road ahead of us is gonna be hard, but we know if we keep doing what we do and play our game and play up to that level that we know we haven’t even gone up to yet, we’re gonna make our road to state.”

Bishop LeBlond will face East Buchanan on Thursday in Gower. The match is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
