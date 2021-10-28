CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks trade lower amid corporate tax rate news

Mountain Mail
 8 days ago

Stocks traded lower amid a multiple contraction and news about new corporate tax rates, with growth stocks outperforming value. U.S. 10-year bond yields fell below 1.6 percent as investors weigh the economic impact of supply-chain disruptions. The price of oil has continued to slide shortly after hitting $85 per...

www.themountainmail.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Supply chain disruptions this year have been a bane but could be a potential boon for Coupa Software. PagerDuty stands to benefit significantly from the rapid increase in spending on corporate digital transformation. The U.S. equity market reached new highs in October 2021, after struggling in the previous month. Despite...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow lags as S&P 500, Nasdaq score another record close

Stocks ended mostly higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping a five-day winning streak as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite booked another round of records a day after the Federal Reserve announced its plans to begin tapering bond purchases and investors turned their attention to jobs data. The Dow shed around 33 points, or 0.1%, to close near 36,124, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 advanced around 20 points, or 0.4%, to end near 4,680, while the Nasdaq Composite rose around 129 points, or 0.8%, to finish near 15,940.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank stocks take a broad beating as Treasury yields fall in wake of Fed taper talk

Financial stocks were suffering a broad beating Thursday, as Treasury yields sank in the wake of the Federal Reserve's detailing of its widely expected tapering plans, and as the Bank of England held off on an expected rate hike. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF dropped 2.0% with 61 of 65 equity components losing ground. within the Dow Jones Industrial Average , Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock was the biggest drag, as it fell $13.49, or 3.2%. Elsewhere, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. lost 2.3%, Bank of America Corp. dropped 3.0%, Citigroup Inc. slid 3.4% and Wells Fargo & Go. shed 2.9%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined 6.0 basis points to 1.519%. Lower long-term interest rates could hurt bank profits, as the spread between what banks can earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded with shorter-term liabilities is narrowed.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Rock-Solid Stock to Buy and Hold for Years

Shopify’s stellar run is likely to continue over the next decade. Merchants are becoming more dependent on the company as it continues to scale up its offerings. Shopify’s track record speaks for itself, and this winner can keep winning. While it might be unsettling to invest in a company that...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Tax#Tax Rates#Growth Stocks#European#Asian#Alphabet
MarketWatch

Dow down 100 points on losses in Goldman Sachs, Dow Inc. shares

Shares of Goldman Sachs and Dow Inc. are trading lower Thursday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 102 points (0.3%) lower, as shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and Dow Inc. (DOW) are contributing to the index's intraday decline. Goldman Sachs's shares are off $10.31, or 2.5%, while those of Dow Inc. have dropped $1.31 (2.2%), combining for a roughly 77-point drag on the Dow. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Travelers (TRV) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Corporate Officer Of Mediaalpha Trades $1.3M In Company Stock

Steven Yi, Corporate Officer at Mediaalpha (NYSE:MAX), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Steven Yi exercised options to purchase 153,146 Mediaalpha shares for $0 on November 2. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $15.48 to $16.16 to raise a total of $1,342,325 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks flat to slightly higher after hitting records following Fed taper

Stocks hovered on either side of unchanged Thursday, a day after major indexes closed at records following the Federal Reserve's decision to begin tapering its monthly asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56 points, or 0.2%, to 36,101, while the S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 4,664.37 and the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.1% to 15,835.20.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Dips As These Stocks Weigh; Adobe, Nvidia Fuel Nasdaq To New High

Stocks were mainly higher midday Thursday, as the Nasdaq hit a new high but the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 100 points. The Nasdaq rallied 0.7%, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Dow Jones industrials dipped 0.2% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 gained 0.7%. Volume was mixed, higher on the NYSE but lower on the Nasdaq, vs. the same time Wednesday.
STOCKS
moneyandmarkets.com

Bulletproof Big Oil Stock Pays 5.5% Dividend

Editor’s Note: Time is running out! We’ve never seen anything like it in the history of the stock market. Adam O’Dell calls it the “Perfect Trading Window,” and he’s identified why it could make some investors very rich. In fact, he’s found the perfect way to play it. It already crushes the market by 6X, but he’s targeting at least one 100% win every month over the next 12 months during this “Perfect Trading Window.” Go here now to get a front-row seat when he reveals all the details tomorrow, November 4.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 2.75% to $3,477.00 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.42% to 4,680.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Amazon.com Inc. closed $296.08 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
Mountain Mail

S&P 500 outperforms Dow

U.S. equity markets closed mixed Thursday, as the Standard & Poor’s 500 and Nasdaq outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Technology and consumer discretionary names led, while financials and real estate underperformed. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell notably, down to 1.52 percent, supporting growth sectors broadly and putting pressure...
STOCKS
The Independent

Bank of England warns supply problems will slow UK economy as it holds interest rates at 0.1%

The Bank of England has held interest rates at a record low of 0.1 per cent and issued a more pessimistic forecast for the UK economy on the back of rising prices and widespread disruption to the supply of goods.There had been growing speculation that the Bank would raise its benchmark interest rate due to rising inflation. A rate hike would likely have meant rising costs for millions of borrowers but analysts had warned that increasing the cost of borrowing too soon could choke off the economic recovery.On Thursday, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to leave the base...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy