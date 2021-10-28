CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meram rescues RSL in dramatic 2-1 turnaround in Dallas with Kreilach, Rusnak goals

By Matt Montgomery
RSL Soapbox
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Salt Lake rescued a victory late against FC Dallas in dramatic fashion, with Albert Rusnak and Damir Kreilach scoring second-half goals for a 2-1 victory. FC Dallas opened the scoring in the 20th minute, with defender Matt Hedges capitalizing on a very poor showing from David Ochoa to head a...

