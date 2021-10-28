We Are OFK Indiepop Music Biopic Game Launching on PS4 and PS5

“War…” the We Are OFK State of Play trailer begins, a gruff voice belting out a word we’ve heard in video game trailers all too many times before. “…war sucks.” The narrator goes on to crack up as they try to keep a straight face pretending to do the marketing spiel for a war game that “doesn’t have anything to do with politics or race or imperialism,” a clear jab the likes of Ubisoft, Call of Duty, Fallout, and more. From an indictment on marketing for war-based video games, to silly self-aware puns about Sony’s own State of Play broadcast, this unique trailer for the interactive animated series We Are OFK didn’t pull any punches as it introduced the concept and tone of the game. Additionally, the development team introduced the full cast of the game, including the members of the band OFK and other supporting characters.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO