Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. tore into the liberal media's ambition of being "gatekeepers" of free speech in America in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital. "The liberal media want to be the gatekeepers for speech in this country, what you can or cannot say that's acceptable speech. And what we found is the American people don't want them to be the gatekeepers," Hawley said. "They want them, the media, just to report on the facts. Tell us what is actually happening and let the American people draw their own conclusions. So that's not what the left-wing media wants."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO