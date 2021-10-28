CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

S-Oil expects Q4 refining margins to continue uptrend as COVID-19 restrictions ease

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

SEOUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's S-Oil Corp (010950.KS) said on Thursday that Asia's refining margins are expected to continue their uptrend in the fourth quarter as demand grows ahead of winter season and COVID-19 restrictions ease.

A recent steep hike in natural gas prices will boost demand for refined oil as an alternative energy source, S-Oil added.

S-Oil is the country's third-largest refiner, whose main shareholder is Saudi Aramco (2222.SE).

S-Oil reported on Thursday an operating profit of 549 billion won ($468.22 million) for the third quarter.

Operating income in the third quarter at its oil refining business was 185.5 billion won from revenue of 5.2 trillion won.

That resulted in a profit margin of 3.6%, up from 3.1% in the second quarter, and higher than minus 1.9% in the same period a year ago.

The company said it operated the crude distillation units at its 669,000 barrels-per-day refinery in the southeastern city of Ulsan at 99.2% of capacity on average in the July-September period, up from 98.8% in the second quarter.

Shares of S-Oil were down 3.3% as of morning trade, while the wider market (.KS11) was trading 0.1% higher.

($1 = 1,172.5200 won)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

OPEC+: Global Energy Crisis Isn’t Our Problem

Your problem isn’t our problem was the harsh message delivered by OPEC+ on Thursday at a post-OPEC+ meeting presser. Referring to the energy crisis soaring energy costs, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman argued that “oil is not the problem”. Indeed, the energy crisis began with a natural...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. shale producers signal more oil coming, as OPEC counts on restraint

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producers' decision this year to resist pumping more oil even as prices surge could be nearing an end, according to company executives. Several major oil companies, including BP Plc (BP.L), Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), are planning to increase output or shale spending next year, undercutting OPEC's tight supply management that has pushed crude oil prices above $80 a barrel as global demand for fuel rebounded more swiftly than many anticipated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Oil#Covid 19#Oil Refining#S Oil Corp Lrb 010950#Saudi Aramco
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle below $80 a barrel after OPEC+ stands pat on output increases

Oil futures ended lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling below $80 a barrel for the first time since early October. Oil saw a volatile session, with prices seesawing between gains and losses in the wake of a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to stick to their current agreement, as expected, to raise monthly crude production by 400,000 barrels per day. While oil had initially rallied after the announcement, the "affirmation of expectations" met with short-term profit taking, said Rob Haworth, senior vice president at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "A key question is when or if U.S. shale producers may alter strategies to expand output," he said. December WTI oil fell $2.05, or 2.5%, to settle at $78.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices for the front-month contract settled at their lowest since Oct. 7, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Average Heating Bills In The U.S. Set To Soar To $746 Per Household

The global energy crisis has sent oil and gas prices into the stratosphere, and consumers are paying the price. The EIA is projecting that this winter, U.S. natural gas will be at the highest average price since the 2005–06 winter average. Natural gas prices in Europe have skyrocketed to five...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Uniper sells ahead 2022, 2023 German and Nordic power output

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper (UN01.DE) has sold large volumes of its future German hydropower output at below-market prices, slides for an analyst call showed on Friday. The company sold 90% of its German hydropower output for 2022 at an average price of 49 euros ($56.61) per...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Oil rises after OPEC+ rebuffs U.S. call to boost output

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a U.S. call to raise supply to cool the market, sticking to plans for a gradual increase in output after cuts made in the face of the coronavirus crisis. Brent crude rose 36 cents, or 0.45%,...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Zhengzhou exchange sets Nov 2022 coal contract margin requirement

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange has set the margin requirement for the thermal coal futures contract for November 2022 delivery at 30%, it said on Friday as the November 2021 contract expires. The November 2022 margin requirement is below the 50% set on contracts for deliveries between December...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian stocks, rupiah ease on slow GDP growth

* Indonesia Q3 GDP growth slows more than expected * Philippine inflation eases in October * Most Asian currencies heading for weekly declines By Indranil Sarkar Nov 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah and shares slipped on Friday after data showed third-quarter economic growth slowed more than expected, while Philippine stocks rose as easing inflation cemented hopes the central bank policy would stay accommodative for some time. Most Asian currencies were on track to end the week lower after the U.S. Federal Reserve unveiled its stimulus tapering plan, with the Malaysian ringgit weakening 0.2%. The rupiah cut earlier losses fuelled by data showing southeast Asia's largest economy slowed in the last quarter due to pandemic-related restrictions. However, recent data suggests growth may be back on track in the current quarter. The rupiah was set for its worst week since August 2020, while stocks were down 0.5%. "Although there are several factors that will constrain the pace of the recovery, the upshot is that economic activity is regaining traction," ANZ Research analysts wrote in a note, adding elevated commodity prices were a boon for the resource-rich economy. Meanwhile, Philippine stocks rose 1.9% to their highest since January after annual inflation slowed to a three-month low in October, reaffirming expectations the central bank would keep rates on hold for a while. "We expect Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to maintain its current policy setting for the balance of 2021 and we retain our expectation for a possible rate adjustment from monetary authorities in the second quarter of 2022," analysts at ING wrote. South Korean shares fell 0.5% and posted their third weekly decline, failing to catch a broader global rally as growing inflationary threats dented risk appetite. The won eased 0.2%. A key U.S. jobs report is due later in the day that could sway the timing of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in the wake of its move to scale back its massive pandemic-era support. HIGHLIGHTS ** In the Philippines, top index gainers are Robinsons Land Corp, up 6.5%, and Bloomberry Resorts Corp, up 6.1% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 1.7 basis points at 6.207% ** ​​Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down 5.1 basis points at 1.8% ​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0700 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK RIC DAILY YTD % S % DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.09 -9.16 <.N22 -0.61 7.90 5> China <CNY=CF -0.04 +2.00 <.SSE -0.99 0.55 XS> C> India <INR=IN +0.00 -1.87 <.NSE 0.49 28.14 > I> Indonesi -0.07 -2.13 <.JKS -0.36 9.77 a E> Malaysia -0.17 -3.34 <.KLS -0.21 -6.09 E> Philippi +0.45 -4.71 <.PSI 1.90 2.82 nes > S.Korea <KRW=KF -0.22 -8.35 <.KS1 -0.47 3.33 TC> 1> Singapor -0.10 -2.31 <.STI 0.63 13.93 e > Taiwan <TWD=TP -0.04 +2.17 <.TWI 1.28 17.41 > I> Thailand <THB=TH +0.39 -9.95 <.SET -0.21 11.97 > I> (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BUSINESS
Reuters

China iron ore futures report fourth weekly loss on weak demand

BEIJING/MANILA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in China fell on Friday and logged a fourth straight weekly decline as industrial demand remained sluggish due to steel output curbs in the country. Capacity utilisation rates of 163 blast furnaces at mills across the country stood at 62.39%, as...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Middle East Crude-Benchmarks hold firm ahead of Saudi OSPs

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Middle East crude benchmarks Oman and Dubai held firm on Friday as traders look ahead to Saudi Arabia's official selling prices due this weekend for market direction. Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may raise prices of light crude grades to Asia in December, supported by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Honda lowers profit outlook for a second time amid chip shortage

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) cut its full-year profit forecast for a second time on Friday as a persistent global shortage of semiconductors forces it to cut vehicle production and rising steel and material prices eat into profit margins. Like other automakers, Honda's production plans have...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Oil prices fall as industry data shows big build in U.S. inventory

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply. Brent crude futures fell 2.15%, or $1.82, to $82.90 per barrel, while U.S....
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

215K+
Followers
234K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy