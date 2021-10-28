CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

India September crude imports hit 5-month high as business activity pick-up

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4164WW_0ceuC6RK00

(Reuters) - India’s crude oil imports in September hit a five-month high, government data showed on Wednesday, as a pick up in economic activity and mobility led to higher fuel demand.

Crude oil imports in the world’s third largest oil consumer and importer rose 16% to 17.61 million tonnes from a year earlier, according to data on the website of the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

“India’s September crude oil imports climbed to highest levels since April, a sign that the reopening of the economy continues,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA.

“Indian refiners see crude demand roaring back as driving picks up and on expectations for a strong return of international travel in November.”

Reliance Industries Ltd, the operator of the world’s biggest refining complex, imported nearly 12% more oil in September than in August.

Factory activity in Asia’s third-biggest economy improved last month, with recovery expected to continue for at least a few more months supported by ultra-easy monetary policy.

On a monthly basis, crude oil imports increased 1.3% versus August.

Earlier this month, data showed fuel consumption and refiners’ crude oil throughput ticked higher in September from the preceding month.

Oil product imports jumped about 13% to 3.50 million tonnes from a year earlier and exports were up about 3%.

Of the 4.94 million tonnes of exports in September, diesel continued to hold a major share at 2.79 million tonnes, up 4.5% year on year and 7.3% higher from August.

India holds surplus refining capacity and exports refined fuels as well.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

S.Korean stocks log third weekly decline on inflation risks

SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares logged a third weekly decline on Friday, even as Wall Street continued to rally, as growing inflationary risks and hiccups in global supply chain dented risk appetite. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil#Oil Refining#Pick Up#Oanda#Indian#Reliance Industries Ltd
Reuters

German industrial production drops in September on supply chain shortages

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial production unexpectedly fell in September, official data showed on Friday, as supply bottlenecks for raw and preliminary materials continued to take a toll on output in Europe’s biggest economy. The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output fell by 1.1% on the month after an upwardly...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Reuters

Oil rises after OPEC+ rebuffs U.S. call to boost output

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a U.S. call to raise supply to cool the market, sticking to plans for a gradual increase in output after cuts made in the face of the coronavirus crisis. Brent crude rose 36 cents, or 0.45%,...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

China iron ore futures report fourth weekly loss on weak demand

BEIJING/MANILA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in China fell on Friday and logged a fourth straight weekly decline as industrial demand remained sluggish due to steel output curbs in the country. Capacity utilisation rates of 163 blast furnaces at mills across the country stood at 62.39%, as...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

JPMorgan cuts China growth forecast for fifth time since August

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - JPMorgan cuts its fourth quarter growth forecast for China to 4.0% quarter-on-quarter from 5.0% on Friday, citing the impact of power shortages and the recurrence of COVID-19 clusters hitting consumer spending and services. "Looking back, we have downgraded China's growth forecasts five times since August,"...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle below $80 a barrel after OPEC+ stands pat on output increases

Oil futures ended lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling below $80 a barrel for the first time since early October. Oil saw a volatile session, with prices seesawing between gains and losses in the wake of a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to stick to their current agreement, as expected, to raise monthly crude production by 400,000 barrels per day. While oil had initially rallied after the announcement, the "affirmation of expectations" met with short-term profit taking, said Rob Haworth, senior vice president at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "A key question is when or if U.S. shale producers may alter strategies to expand output," he said. December WTI oil fell $2.05, or 2.5%, to settle at $78.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices for the front-month contract settled at their lowest since Oct. 7, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Middle East Crude-Benchmarks hold firm ahead of Saudi OSPs

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Middle East crude benchmarks Oman and Dubai held firm on Friday as traders look ahead to Saudi Arabia's official selling prices due this weekend for market direction. Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may raise prices of light crude grades to Asia in December, supported by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

India cuts fuel taxes as prices hit record highs

India has cut the taxes paid by consumers on petrol and diesel after the surging cost of crude oil pushed fuel prices to record highs. The decision aims to ease price rises and "further spur the overall economic cycle", the government said. Global commodity prices have soared this year as...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle lower as natural-gas prices mark first gain in 4 sessions

U.S. oil futures settled lower on Tuesday as traders weighed the potential outcome of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies later this week. OPEC+ is expected to increase production by another 400,000 barrels a day this month, but "there is some evidence that some of the smaller producers are struggling to increase their output to the levels required," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $83.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, finished higher, after three consecutive session declines. December natural gas rose 36 cents, or 6.9%, to settle at $5.542 per million British thermal units. Prices lost 4.4% on Monday.
TRAFFIC
95.5 FM WIFC

Russian services sector contracts in Oct due to weak client demand -PMI

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Activity in Russia’s service sector contracted in October for the second time in three months, hampered by weak client demand and this year’s first contraction in new orders, a survey showed on Wednesday. IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 48.8 in October from 50.5 in...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

215K+
Followers
234K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy