CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Zelarayán has goal and 2 assists, Crew beat Orlando City 3-1

Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán had a goal and two assists and Columbus beat...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Columbus Crew SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Another head-to-head match in the Eastern Conference, another set of huge stakes for the playoffs. The Orlando City SC (12-8-11) takes on the Columbus Crew SC (10-13-8) in a match that pits a club closer to clinching a first-round home match against one that needs every win possible just to scratch into the final playoff slot. While Orlando is effectively in the playoffs, it has high hopes and eyes on the second seed in the Eastern Conference if the cards fall right.
MLS
massivereport.com

How to Watch: Crew vs. Orlando City SC

The 2021 Major League Soccer regular season is winding down and the Columbus Crew is mathematically still alive for the MLS Cup playoffs entering Wednesday night’s home match against Orlando City SC. On Saturday, the Black & Gold fell to the New York Red Bulls 2-1 at home to massively lower the team's odds to qualify for the postseason. Entering Wednesday, the Crew has a two percent chance of making the playoffs.
MLS
Orlando Sentinel

3 things we learned from Orlando City’s 1-1 draw with Montreal

Orlando City surged ahead to a one-goal lead but ultimately settled for a 1-1 draw with Montreal on Wednesday. Here are three things we learned from the match: Slow second-half pattern In the first half of Wednesday’s match, the Lions looked poised for a blowout. Montreal didn’t even manage a shot in the first half. Meanwhile, Orlando City poured on pressure, opening with 4 corner kicks in the ...
MLS
abc17news.com

Buksa scores 2 late goals, Revolution tie Orlando City 2-2

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Adam Buksa scored two goals in the closing minutes and the New England Revolution rallied to tie Orlando City 2-2 on a rain-soaked Sunday night. New England (21-4-7) has 70 points — two shy of the MLS single-season record — with two regular-season games left. Los Angeles FC was 72 in 2019. Nani and Dike scored for Orlando City (12-8-11). The Revolution won their first Supporter’s Shield crown when the Seattle Sounders lost to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. As winners of the Shield, New England will have a first-round bye along with homefield advantage for the MLS Cup playoffs. The Revolution also earned a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League tournament.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
massivereport.com

GALLERY: Columbus Crew vs Orlando City

The Columbus Crew kept their very slim playoff hopes alive by beating Orlando City at Lower(dot)com Field on Wednesday night. Lucas Zelarayan took charge of the game with a goal and two assists performance. Final score Columbus 3-0 Orlando.
MLS
Birmingham Star

Defending champs Crew cling to playoff hopes vs. Orlando City

The Columbus Crew try to keep their faint postseason hopes alive when they host Orlando City on Wednesday. Columbus (10-13-8, 38 points) is five points out of the Eastern Conference playoffs with three games left. The Crew, who lost 2-1 Saturday to the New York Red Bulls, must also pass four teams to have an opportunity to defend their 2020 MLS Cup championship.
MLS
Columbus Dispatch

Caleb Porter unavailable to coach Crew vs. Orlando City, missing third straight game due to COVID-19

Crew coach Caleb Porter is missing a third straight game on Wednesday against Orlando City after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Porter was unavailable to coach the Crew at Nashville SC last Wednesday and on Saturday in a loss to New York Red Bulls. On Tuesday, Porter said he was no longer experiencing symptoms but was still testing positive.
MLS
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus Crew keeps playoff hopes alive with 3-2 win over Orlando City SC

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the regular season quickly coming to a close, the Columbus Crew kept its playoff hopes alive Wednesday night with a 3-2 home victory over Orlando City SC. Needing a win, the Crew jumped out to an early lead at Lower.com Field when Miguel Berry got...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Zelarayán
Frankfort Times

Capitals' Sprong has goal, assist in 4-1 win over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Washington Capitals had the New Jersey Devils' number last season, winning all eight games. Nothing seemingly has changed this season. Daniel Sprong set up the Capitals' first goal and scored on a second-period breakaway in one-sided 4-1 victory over the Devils on Thursday night.
NHL
chatsports.com

Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew: Final Score 3-2 as Mistake-Prone Lions Flounder on Road

Orlando City lost a critical match in the MLS playoff race due to sloppy early play, falling 3-1 to the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Stadium. Lucas Zelarayan set up two goals and scored another to lead the hosts. Daryl Dike scored from the penalty spot and Robin Jansson scored a late cosmetic goal but it was a devastating result for the Lions.
MLS
Columbus Dispatch

Takeaways: Columbus Crew respond in the right way against Orlando City; Zelarayan, Etienne, Berry lead the way

Crew coach Caleb Porter challenged his team this week, calling the home loss this past Saturday to the New York Red Bulls “unacceptable.” The last three games, he said, would show the players’ true faces and who he could rely on next season, regardless of whether the Crew could overcome an almost insurmountable five-point deficit to make the playoffs.
MLS
chatsports.com

Orlando City vs. Nashville SC: Final Score 1-1 as Allen Chapman Chalks Off Winning Orlando Goal

It looked like the Lions had won it. Andres Perea’s put-back of an Alexandre Pato free kick that hit the crossbar and goalkeeper Joe Willis deep in stoppage time appeared to punch Orlando City’s ticket into the postseason. But referee Allen Chapman went to the monitor and waved off a goal for what he deemed a clear and obvious foul on Daryl Dike, allowing Nashville SC (12-4-17, 53 points) to escape with a 1-1 draw against Orlando (12-9-12, 48 points) as the teams tied for the third time in as many meetings in 2021.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Columbus#D C United
Frankfort Times

Zelarayán, Crew avoid elimination again, beat DC United 3-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán scored two goals, Pedro Santos added another and the Columbus Crew beat D.C. United 3-1 on Saturday night to keep their playoff hopes alive. Columbus (12-13-8) and D.C. United are tied with 44 points, two back of the New York Red Bulls for the seventh...
MLS
ESPN

NWSL fallout continues as Washington Spirit exec Best resigns - source

Larry Best has resigned from his position as president of sporting operations of the NWSL's Washington Spirit, a source has confirmed to ESPN. The Washington Post was the first to report Best's resignation. A Spirit spokesperson declined to comment. Best had been under fire following the NWSL's investigation into the...
WASHINGTON STATE
chatsports.com

Knicks: 3 keys to beating the Orlando Magic after magical season opener

The New York Knicks set the stage for what hopes to be a fantastic 2021–22 season after emerging from the trenches after years of dismal performance. The Knicks now have a stellar group of starting players with adequate depth, which contributed significantly in the win over Boston on Wednesday evening.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Ends Regular Season Against MLS Powerhouse New England

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF will be looking to improve for the 2022 season, but before they do, they will face a team that scored five unanswered goals against them back in July. The Rosa Negra will visit the New England Revolution on Sunday for its final 2021 regular-season game after falling 1-3 against New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium. New England Revolution enters the fixture after with a weekend rest and winning 1-0 at home against the Colorado Rapids in the team’s last match on Wednesday, Oct. 27. New England has 22 wins, seven draws and four losses during the 2021 season. Fans will be able to watch the game locally on My33, CW34, UniMás and the Inter Miami App, at 3:30 p.m. ET.
MLS
CBS Boston

Adam Buksa Suffers Foot Injury, But Revolution Reportedly Confident He Won’t Miss Any Playoff Action

FOXBORO (CBS) — Adam Buksa has suffered a foot injury that will keep him out of Poland’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers. But Revolution fans can breathe easy, as the club reportedly does not believe that their star forward will miss any action in the upcoming MLS Playoffs. Buksa was set to join the Polish National Team for qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary, but reportedly suffered a broken metatarsal in his foot, it was reported on Monday. The injury will sideline Buksa for several weeks, but MLS insider Tom Bogert is reporting that the Revolution don’t believe that the injury will keep...
MLS
Austonia

Austin FC wins! Takes 3-1 Verde victory over No. 2 Sporting KC for final home match

Austin may have had a bittersweet night in their final home match on Wednesday, but they made sure to soak it all in as they took down powerhouse Sporting Kansas City for a 3-1 victory at Q2 Stadium.Despite a chilly Austin night, stands were still packed with jacket-clad Verde fans who endured the late weekday match to see their team's last hoorah of the season.And they got what they've been wishing for all season. In just the first minute of play, star transfer Sebastian Driussi scored on a header to make the fastest goal in history. That wasn't the only...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy