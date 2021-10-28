CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

AT&T announces 5G security solutions to protect businesses from cybersecurity threats

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAT&T is introducing managed advanced security capabilities for 5G network deployments. The first security capability launching is a next-generation, managed firewall service to support AT&T 5G edge computing network solutions. This key service provides capabilities for threat visibility, prevention of advanced attacks at the application layer, and security policy enforcement, specifically...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

aithority.com

AT&T Launches 5G Managed Advanced Security Capabilities To Further Protect Enterprise Network Infrastructure

AT&T’s security-first approach to 5G provides an operational and competitive edge for businesses. AT&T is introducing comprehensive, managed advanced security capabilities for 5G network deployments. The first security capability launching is a next-generation, managed firewall service to support AT&T 5G edge computing network solutions. This key service provides capabilities for threat visibility, prevention of advanced attacks at the application layer, and security policy enforcement, specifically for 5G-enabled IoT, OT and IT use cases. AT&T’s security-first approach to service design and delivery helps customers to design and scale security services with maximum simplicity and minimal risk. This approach provides an operational and competitive advantage to maximize wireless network investments, deliver advanced, secure mobile experiences, and bring new opportunities for edge solutions.
TECHNOLOGY

