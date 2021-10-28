CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Fuze improves collaboration across the distributed workforce with platform updates

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuze announced platform enhancements built to deliver improved communication and collaboration for the growing hybrid workforce. These enhancements include new mobile, meetings, and admin features, as well as Microsoft Teams integration updates that empower workers and enterprise organizations with the tools they need to maximize productivity and maintain business continuity within...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

Related
CIO

Zoho One update targets productivity, collaboration for hybrid workforces

Zoho is updating its Zoho One ERP and analytics software suite with new services, apps and platform enhancements designed to let global businesses with hybrid work environments streamline data analysis and communications across multiple departments, mobile and remote users. Its Zoho One suite, first launched in 2017, is designed to...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Fuze Releases Platform Updates to Strengthen Hybrid Worker Communications Experiences

Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, announced platform enhancements built to deliver improved communication and collaboration for the growing hybrid workforce. These enhancements include new mobile, meetings, and admin features, as well as Microsoft Teams integration updates that empower workers and enterprise organizations with the tools they need to maximize productivity and maintain business continuity within the increasingly distributed work environment.
SOFTWARE
everythingrf.com

Open Connectivity Foundation and Thread Collaborate to Develop a Low-power IoT Platform

OCF welcomes the certification of the first-ever standards-based, low-power IoT platform to combine the end-to-end security benefits of Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF) technology and the low power and wide-area coverage advantages of Thread. Its availability creates an unprecedented opportunity for the rapid build and deployment of securely connected IP-based ultra-low-power devices, which lays a transformational foundation for highly secure smart buildings and smart city landscapes.
TECHNOLOGY
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft acquires Clear Software to improve its Power Platform

Clear Software offers thousands of pre-delivered automations for SAP (4,000+), Oracle EBS (500+), Salesforce (300+), and many other premise and cloud applications. Today, Microsoft announced the acquisition of Clear Software to improve its Power Platform. Clear Software’s API access and system knowledge will strengthen Microsoft Power Platform’s integration with outside systems including SAP and Oracle, and accelerate how customers leverage data and processes that reside beyond Microsoft first-party services.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distributed Workforce#Mobile#Caller Id Spoofing
CSO

Overcoming Today’s Top Distributed Workforce Security Challenges

The future of work arrived much more abruptly than anticipated, bringing with it many pressing security challenges. The global pandemic forced organizations of all types and sizes to support remote work overnight, and it’s clear that we’re not going back. In fact, according to a recent Upwork report, 36.2 million Americans will be working remotely by 2025, which represents an 87% hike over pre-COVID norms. Most companies focused on the fastest route enabling their newly distributed business operations without considering the security implications upfront.
TECHNOLOGY
irei.com

Europa Capital and ARC launch third Dutch Distribution Platform

​​Europa Capital, in partnership with ARC Real Estate Partners, has launched a Dutch Distribution Platform (DDP), the third in the series of its country-specific European industrial and logistics investment platforms. The DDP is targeting a gross-asset value of €150 million ($174 million). Like two previous industrial and logistics platforms that...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Software
CSO

Secure SD-WAN Improves Network Protection in Fuel Distribution System

A petroleum distribution business developed innovative ideas for increasing customer loyalty, but it needed to upgrade its technology infrastructure to bring those concepts to life. The company, which operates several hundred full-service gas stations, wanted to provide direct internet access to consumers as they waited at gas pumps. The marketing...
INDUSTRY
northernstar.info

OneCard upgrade to improve security across 1.2K campus doors

DeKALB — NIU’s Board of Trustees approved $1.4 million to upgrade 1200 doors around campus at a meeting on Sep. 23, and students and staff seem to support the possible expansion of electronic building access technology. “It is the better way to handle access control in a campus environment,” said...
EDUCATION
aithority.com

Syniverse Collaborates With Adobe To Improve Mobile Communications

New Collaboration Will Enable Adobe Experience Cloud Customers to Access Syniverse CPaaS Concierge for Enterprises. Syniverse, the world’s most connected company, announced it has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner Program as an Accelerate Partner. The strategic relationship with Adobe is designed to reimagine global customer engagement solutions with mobile users through one- and two-way campaigns across a broad array of messaging applications.
SOFTWARE
commercialintegrator.com

Cisco Announces AR Collaboration Platform, Devices, AI Features at WebexOne

Cisco has announced several new Webex features this week, including new integrated devices, a new portable collaboration device, and a new augmented reality platform. The announcements come during the company’s WebexOne virtual event, after nearly two years of rapid innovation in the videoconferencing and collaboration sector that has made Zoom a household name and elevated other unified communication platforms like Microsoft Teams, Slack and Google Meet, along with Webex.
ELECTRONICS
bitcoinist.com

How Bitcoin Will Help Twitter Improve Commerce On Its Platform, CFO Says

In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, the CFO of Twitter Ned Segal talked about the implementation of Bitcoin in the platform. In his view, the cryptocurrency will be a tool to “facilitate commerce” on the social network. Related Reading | Latin America, Tipping Point: Bitcoin Beach Brazil, Colombia ATMs,...
BUSINESS
nojitter.com

No Jitter Roll: Zoom Enhancements, Fuze Platform Updates

This week, Zoom introduces auto-generated captions for everyone, plus improved event hosting; Fuze updates its UC and contact center platforms; Verizon Business improves its SD-WAN solution; LogMeIn tailors its UCaaS platform to the legal market, and Inteliquent launches a Teams Certified E911 calling solution. Zoom Enables Live Transcription, Adds Features...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Pipefy Announces $75 Million Series C Financing To Help Distributed Workforces Implement Low-Code Workflow Management Platforms

Pipefy, the low-code workflow management software platform that transforms the way teams work announced completion of $75 million in Series C funding, bringing its total funding to date to $138.7 million. Led by $50 million from SoftBank Latin American Fund, with additional participation from Steadfast Capital Management, Insight Partners, Redpoint eventures and others. Pipefy’s new capital will significantly accelerate its global expansion with solutions that empower teams and organizations to nimbly automate and customize their integrated workflows.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Apple fixes security feature bypass in macOS (CVE-2021-30892)

Apple has delivered a barrage of security updates for most of its devices this week, and among the vulnerabilities fixed are CVE-2021-30892, a System Integrity Protection (SIP) bypass in macOS, and CVE-2021-30883, an iOS flaw that’s actively exploited by attackers. Source: Microsoft. About CVE-2021-30883. CVE-2021-30883, a memory corruption issue in...
COMPUTERS
wpr.org

Survey: Wisconsin manufacturers say things are improving despite supply chain, workforce challenges

More than half of Wisconsin manufacturing executives say things are heading in the right direction. But many also believe the economy is worse than it was five years ago. That’s according to the 2021 Wisconsin Manufacturing Report, which was presented Tuesday in Pewaukee. Another presentation will take place Wednesday at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Pollsters surveyed 400 manufacturing executives in August and September before holding focus groups.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy