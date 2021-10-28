Fuze improves collaboration across the distributed workforce with platform updates

The future of work arrived much more abruptly than anticipated, bringing with it many pressing security challenges. The global pandemic forced organizations of all types and sizes to support remote work overnight, and it’s clear that we’re not going back. In fact, according to a recent Upwork report, 36.2 million Americans will be working remotely by 2025, which represents an 87% hike over pre-COVID norms. Most companies focused on the fastest route enabling their newly distributed business operations without considering the security implications upfront.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO