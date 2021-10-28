CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung reports robust profit thanks to chip demand

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea -- Samsung Electronics on Thursday reported its highest quarterly profit in three years as it continues to see robust global demand for its computer memory chips. The South Korean technology giant also said its revenue of 74 trillion won...

