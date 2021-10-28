This Body Cream Is Like Summer in a Jar—And My Sad, Fall Skin Loves It

My mood isn't the only thing that tends to tank come fall (yep, I'm talking about you, seasonal affective disorder). My skin takes a turn, too. Aside from my tan fading, my skin dries out in the cooler temps. Combined with the dry heat in my home, my arms and legs turn into a flaky, scaly mess. It's itchy, too, and quite frankly, enough to make me feel just blah.

Instead of slathering myself in self-tanner, I've found a cheaper, less orange alternative: Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Body Cream ($45) which is the closest thing to summer in a cup.

You probably know Sol de Janeiro for its internet-famous Brazilian Bum Bum Cream ($45). But the Brazilian-inspired beauty brand is so much more than its signature body-sculpting lotion. From hydrating shampoos and heavenly hair treatments, to airy body mists and alluring perfumes, the brand carries an impressive line of beauty products for every part of the body. All of which are vegan, sustainably sourced, and are scented to transport you to the sun-drenched beaches of Ipanema.

But the Bom Dia Bright Body Cream, which is the vitamin-C infused cousin to the fan-favorite Bum Bum Cream, is one of my personal favorites. For those whose skin is missing some summer loving, this brightening lotion is sunshine in a jar—one that gives my sad, autumn skin an instant mood boost with every slather.

For starters, it's super moisturizing. Its creamy base is made of Cupuaçu butter, which is effectively the Amazonian version of Shea. This means it's chock-full of skin-loving fatty acids that absorb naturally into the skin without ever leaving it sticky or heavy. Tldr; it's seriously nourishing.

But the game-changer comes from its vitamin C infusion that helps brighten skin with that fresh, summer glow. Combined with fruit AHAs, or alpha hydroxy acids, skin is left fresher, dewier, and livelier. Even the driest of elbows and ashiest of knees are left feeling lighter and brighter in just a few swipes.

And then, of course, there's the scent. As I mentioned, all of Sol de Janeiro's products smell like a bottle of sunscreen in the best way possible. This lotion is no different. It's scented with the brand's 'Cheirosa 40 fragrance, a sultry blend that's just the hint of fruity. The top notes feature black amber plum and creme de cassis (aka, sweet, sticky summer).

Bom Dia is Portuguese for "Good Day," and when you use this lotion, a good day is exactly what you'll get. Even in the dead of winter, when your skin (and your brain) are begging for long-lost days of summer, this sun-drenched lotion has got you covered.

