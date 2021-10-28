CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

What’s Real and What’s Not One Week Into the 2021-22 NBA Season

By Justin Verrier
The Ringer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin and Rob talk about some surprising trends one week into the...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Jordan Reveals The Only Athlete He Fears

Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

NBA Announces Fine For Kevin Durant

Frustrations boiled over for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets during the Pacers game on Friday night. Late in the third quarter with the Nets leading 71-67, Durant led a fast break before he was fouled by Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. Durant almost immediately threw the ball into the stands out of frustration and was issued a technical foul, as a result.
NBA
The Spun

Video: Things Got Pretty Heated On “First Take” This Morning

For the second day in a row, ESPN’s First Take went off the rails when Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams discussed Kyrie Irving’s decision to be unvaccinated. Williams was trying to defend Irving’s right to decide whether or not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. After all, that’s the argument Irving made for himself on Instagram Live on Wednesday night.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Robb Report

Ben Simmons’s $5 Million Philadelphia Mansion Has a Whole Room Just for Video Games

Ben Simmons may be leaving Philly for good this time. The guard’s tumultuous relationship with his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, seems to have reached a tipping point. Simmons has reportedly requested to be traded, despite having four years left on his $177 million contract. It’s a decision that comes on the heels of a lot of back and forth—the athlete has missed four preseason games this year as well as team practices, resulting in $1.4 million in fines. But the strongest piece of evidence that he’s ready to jump ship? He’s just listed his home in the City of Brotherly Love...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#The Chicago Bulls
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Ex-Clippers vet Lou Williams drops truth bomb on Kawhi Leonard’s career as a rapper

Right now, it remains to be seen if Kawhi Leonard will be able to take the floor for the Los Angeles Clippers this season. The former Finals MVP is still recovering from ACL surgery and right now, the Clippers have yet to provide an official timetable for his return. One thing we can say for sure is that Leonard is taking his time off to work on what could be a future career in the hip-hop scene.
NBA
The Big Lead

Doc Rivers Has Had It With This Nonsense

Ben Simmons doesn't want to be with the Philadelphia 76ers and refuses to do anything more than the absolute bare minimum or pretend to care about making things work with the only NBA team he's ever know. People can project deeper meaning onto the situation through the lens of player empowerment or any other high-minded idea but the truth of the matter remains quite simple. Doc Rivers' job is to figure out a way to get his team over the hump and into the NBA Finals during Joel Embiid's prime. Realistic hope of Simmons serving an on-court purpose has apparently all but evaporated and though his the defensive stalwart's trade value is diminishing in real time, there are still some teams who will offer meaningful pieces in the hope greener pastures yield sunnier days.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy