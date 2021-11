Check out the preview capsules for SOL girls’ soccer teams competing in the District One Tournament. Check back for recaps. The Patriots are back in the postseason on the heels of a stellar regular season that saw them claim a share of their first conference title since 2015. With a large senior class leading the way, East has been good in every third of the field and is determined to make a long stay in the playoffs.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO