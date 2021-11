Chicago Fire 10×05 “Two Hundred,” says the softest goodbye ever to one of the original members of Firehouse 51. That’s right, Captain Matthew Casey, our Matt, is leaving Chicago Fire. And this is an emotional moment, for sure. If you need a moment – or five, you should take it. But when you’re ready, I’ll be here to hold your hand and provide some fandom therapy. Because this …this feels like anything but a real goodbye. If anything, it’s a see you soon.

