Square Enix Brings Star Ocean: The Divine Force To Xbox In 2022

Amongst the massive JPRG franchises, Tri-Ace’s Star Ocean usually will get neglected, which isn’t solely truthful. The sequence has had its ups and down, however its excessive factors have been pretty excessive, and in honor of its twenty fifth anniversary, the franchise is returning with an all-new PlayStation-exclusive entry. Star Ocean: The Divine ought to serve up the identical mixture of sci-fi and JRPG tropes we’ve come to count on from the sequence, nevertheless it additionally seems to be taking some notes from Nintendo’s Xenoblade Chronicles sequence, with a extra open world gamers can fly round freely in and amped-up hack ‘n’ slash fight. You possibly can try the primary trailer for Star Ocean: The Divine Pressure, beneath.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO