Square Enix Brings Star Ocean: The Divine Force To Xbox In 2022

By Liam Doolan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix has announced the sixth entry in its long-running action RPG series, Star Ocean. It's officially titled Star Ocean: The Divine Force and will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in 2022. It's developed by tri-Ace...

