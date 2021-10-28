1. Amazon Alexa DIY Costume

In senior living centers, the residents would be able to use Alexa devices to call their family members and other loved ones, as well as keep up with the goings-on at their community and other community news. The devices could also be used to make announcements, allow the residents to communicate with each other through direct audio messages, make voice and video calls, and they can streamline other center activities — like check-ins, maintenance requests, and various administrative tasks. Amazon believes this could help make facilities more efficient and productive.

