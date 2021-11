The Philadelphia 76ers will look to rebound following a disappointing defeat in their home opener when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. The Sixers were outscored 16-1 over the final 5:33 of the game and fell 114-109 to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Even more concerning was Joel Embiid's sore right knee as he struggled down the stretch. Tobias Harris and Seth Curry scored 23 points each, while Embiid managed 19.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO