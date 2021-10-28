CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Cheap antidepressant shows promise treating early COVID-19

wpsdlocal6.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE ASSOCIATED PRESS — A new study found a cheap antidepressant reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with COVID-19....

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

What Is Fluvoxamine? Study Finds Cheap Antidepressant Lowers Hospitalization Risk For COVID-19

A new study has found fluvoxamine, a cheap antidepressant used to treat depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder, lowered hospitalizations of high-risk adults with COVID-19. The study was published on Wednesday in the Lancet Global Health journal. Researchers observed symptomatic adults, who had COVID-19 and were considered high-risk due to preexisting health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healio.com

Fluvoxamine shows promise in patients with COVID-19

The antidepressant fluvoxamine reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk patients with COVID-19, according to results of the randomized, placebo-controlled TOGETHER trial. “[Fluvoxamine] could be one of our most powerful weapons against the virus and its effectiveness is one of the most important discoveries we have made since the pandemic...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antidepressant Drugs#Covid 19#Depression#The Associated Press#Lancet Global Health
EurekAlert

Needle-free COVID-19 vaccine shows promise

A needle-free COVID-19 vaccination could be possible, with University of Queensland scientists successfully protecting mice from the virus by administering a US-developed vaccine candidate with a ‘patch’. The University of Texas Hexapro vaccine candidate – delivered via the UQ-developed and Vaxxas-commercialised high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) – provided protection against COVID-19...
WORLD
pharmaceutical-journal.com

Antidepressant reduces hospitalisations in high-risk COVID-19 patients, study shows

The selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) fluvoxamine could reduce the need for hospitalisation in high-risk patients with early diagnosed COVID-19, a Brazilian study has shown. The randomised study, published in The Lancet Global Health on 27 October 2021, found an absolute risk reduction of 5%, and a relative risk reduction...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study compares decline in effectiveness for Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen vaccines; and mortality consequences

As COVID-19 breakthrough infections continue to emerge in some vaccine recipients and health authorities are developing policies around booster vaccinations, national data on COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infections is inadequate but urgently needed. Now a study from the Public Health Institute, the Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the University of Texas Health Science Center, published today in the journal Science, has analyzed COVID infection by vaccination status among 780,225 Veterans.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Mic

Here’s why people with depression and schizophrenia need COVID-19 boosters now

When it comes to factors that increase someone’s chances for developing severe COVID, physical conditions — like cancer, diabetes, or a compromised immune system — are often first to leap to mind. But last month, the CDC made what at first glance may seem like an unlikely addition to this list of risk factors: mental health conditions. “Having mood disorders, including depression, and schizophrenia spectrum disorders can make you more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19,” the agency explained on its website.
MENTAL HEALTH
wpsdlocal6.com

US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS — US health officials have given the final OK to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 5. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the go-ahead Tuesday night. The announcement came only hours after a CDC advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer's...
KIDS
wpsdlocal6.com

WATCH: Biden delivers remarks on authorization of Covid vaccine for kids

President Joe Biden is delivering remarks on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5-11. The CDC gave the go-ahead for the child-size vaccine doses on Tuesday. In preparation, Pfizer had already shipped millions of doses to states, doctors' offices and pharmacies.
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Identify Proteins in the Coronavirus That Can Damage Blood Vessels

Nearly two years since becoming a global pandemic that has killed millions of people, the mystery of which proteins in the SARS-CoV-2 virus are responsible for severe vascular damage that could even lead to heart attack or stroke has not yet been solved. Now, for the first time, a team of experts led by Tel Aviv University has been able to identify 5 of the 29 proteins that make up the virus that are responsible for damaging blood vessels. The researchers hope that the identification of these proteins will help develop targeted drugs for COVID-19 that reduce vascular damage.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: New possible side effect of booster vaccine has been revealed

The booster programme has been ramping up in the UK, with over8 million inoculatedso far. Much like the first two doses of the vaccine, the booster jab also comes with an array of side effects that the inoculated could possibly experience. The reactions to the mRNA vaccine include headaches, pain...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy