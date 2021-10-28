CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Seeing more deer around lately? Here's why

theintell.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you feel as if you are seeing more deer in fields and along the roadways in recent days, you’re probably right. The breeding season known as the rut is underway across Pennsylvania. Archery hunters look forward to this time of the year. Mature bucks that are normally nocturnal...

www.theintell.com

outdoorchannelplus.com

Pennsylvania Bowhunter Arrows Giant Public-Land Buck

John Raubenstrauch keyed-in on this buck's routine before killing him. Two years ago, John Raubenstrauch started getting trail camera pictures of a drop-tine buck not far from his home in Pennsylvania. After sharing the photos with his kids and some other local youth hunters, they named the buck “Soup.”. “His...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outdoor Life

Rutting Bucks and Bad-Tasting Venison. Here’s What Deer Hunters Need to Know

Do mature rutting bucks taste worse than those shot outside the rut? It seems like every deer hunter has their story of a trophy buck that made for a great mount but terrible eats. Some hunters swear up and down that rutting bucks just taste “rancid.” But is that simply deer hunting lore, or is it true that mature bucks killed during the rut taste “off.” I’m not one for clickbait, so, in short: Yes, venison from a rutting buck generally does taste worse. But why exactly? The reasons may surprise you. And there are some things you should know about minimizing that “rutty” venison flavor.
ANIMALS
Erie Times-News

State-record walleye possible after Connellsville man catches huge fish

It appears a 41-year-old fishing record has been broken in Pennsylvania. Richard “The Breeze” Nicholson caught a 34-inch, 18.1-pound walleye Thursday, and it is being reviewed as the new state record holder. Nicholson, 62, of Connellsville, Fayette County, caught the trophy using a creek chub as bait in the Youghiogheny...
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
deeranddeerhunting.com

6 Tips for Hunting the Rut

For most deer hunters, the rut is the most exciting time to be in the woods. The chances of seeing mature bucks during the daytime in areas where does frequent are highly increased. For those still left in the hunt, here are some tips and strategies that will help you hunt the rut more effectively.
HOBBIES
State
Pennsylvania State
Ellwood City Ledger

Pennsylvania elk check station busy with successful hunters

Elk hunters are finding success this week in north central Pennsylvania. Carl “Bud” Hunkele, 76, of Allison Park connected on a 7 X 7 point bull Monday. It weighed 761 pounds. The senior hunter made a 214-yard shot when the elk moved along a wooded edge of a field. When he found out his name was drawn in August for the rare opportunity, he said “I was very excited about it. I couldn’t believe it. I hit the Game Commission’s lottery.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
realtree.com

A 200-Inch Texas Buck on a 90-Degree Day

Bonnie McFerrin has shot more mature bucks than most hunters have seen. She started hunting when she married her husband, Mike, and has been chasing whitetails ever since. They have shared that hobby for the past 20 years, and it eventually led to a hunting show, Legends of the Fall. They’re straight poison on big deer, and her latest buck is more proof that she’s one of the most lethal women in the deer woods.
TEXAS STATE
Alpena News

HUNTING GUIDE 2021: License change allows hunters to take deer in more places

ALPENA — As new and returning hunters take to Northeast Michigan woods each year, the Michigan hunter population continues a decline, leaving more deer on the state’s roads and in residents’ back yards, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources official said. To help manage deer populations and possibly lure in...
ALPENA, MI
Big Country 96.9

Here’s What Maine Plans On Doing To Reduce The Deer Herd

With fall here and firearm deer hunting season to kick off on November 1st, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is expressing concern over the rising population of deer according to a report by the Bangor Daily News. In the past DIF&W would increase their allocation of "any...
ANIMALS
Indiana Gazette

Deer will be on the move

Motorists should slow down in the weeks to come as deer movement will increase dramatically. Cold weather and breeding activity known as the rut will have deer traveling at all hours of the day. Archery hunters will have excellent conditions this week to tag either a buck or doe. Those...
ANIMALS
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Column: More to bow hunting than arrowing a deer

For many years I have found myself in a tree stand or ground blind in early October with my bow. I’ve taken some good size bucks in northern states during early bow season but here closer to home, it’s usually younger bucks and does that offer close in bow shots. I often see photos of mature bucks on my trail cameras, mostly taken at night. But as October transitions into November and the opening of rifle season the breeding season becomes closer, those big bucks become more active during daylight hours.
ANIMALS
coastmonthly.com

Fatter deer, older ducks and hungrier geese

Range and weather conditions dictate how and where to hunt this November. November is highly anticipated by both deer and waterfowl hunters. Because general seasons for white-tailed deer, duck and geese all commence then, Lone Star State hunters can take their pick of species to pursue. Personally, I prefer to chase all three, as each type of hunt provides a different experience.
ANIMALS
dailynewsandmore.com

Great Expectations for Deer Season

Deer season opens Nov. 6, and this is not a year you want to sit out. We expect a fantastic season with better than average antler quality – we’ve already received reports of several exceptional bucks taken during archery season. See the white-tailed deer forecast for details. Refer to the...
Rapid City Journal

Game, Fish & Parks reducing deer licenses due to disease

The South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Department has been monitoring several deaths of white-tailed deer across the state and is making adjustments to some West River deer hunting units. According to a news release from GFP, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in white-tailed deer, and many of the...
ANIMALS
x1071.com

More Deer Active This Time of Year

It’s the time of year when you are more likely to encounter a deer out on the roadway. DNR’s wildlife research biologist, Jim Coffey, says deer movement is generally triggered by the timing of the sun change. He says the peak deer rut is going to be the first 2 weeks of November – but they start to ramp up at the end of October. Coffey says the old saying that when you see one deer there’s usually another isn’t a myth – it’s biological – as the bucks are attracted to the scent of a doe and will often be chasing them when the doe comes into heat. Coffey says dawn and dusk are the most active times for deer, and the best way to avoid a collision is to be more cautious at those times.
ANIMALS
lakeofthewoodsmn.com

Be Aware – Bright Orange for All Hunters

Are you aware that it is now November and November brings hunters everywhere chasing after white tail deer!!!. Lake of the Woods, known for its great fishery, is also notable for the whitetail deer population. If you were to take a drive down any road it is very common to see dozens of deer in ditches and fields. Lake of the Woods has a healthy the whitetail population and several trophy bucks.
HOBBIES
Erie Times-News

You can't beat experience for continued success deer hunting

Hunting involves a lot of luck, but it also involves a lot of preparation to be successful year after year. This week's photo is one of Jim Devine talking about rattling in deer for a video I recorded. Jim is a passionate outdoorsman who has been archery hunting for 51...
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Pro Tips For Hunting Whitetail Deer In The Rain

Rain bothers hunters, not deer. Gear up and share the woods with whitetails on rainy days. Nothing puts a "damper" on deer camp like the chatter of a hard rain on the roof. Suddenly, no one wants to get up, no one wants to go out, and everyone sits around lamenting the loss of a good hunting day.
ANIMALS
Watauga Democrat

Deer populations continue rising headed into hunting season

BOONE — Many Boone residents love to watch deer graze in the fields of the Greenway, but others who confront the animals in their gardens, streets and yards are getting annoyed with the increasing population of deer in the High Country. In emails, petitions and formal addresses to the Boone...
BOONE, NC

