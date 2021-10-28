Seeing more deer around lately? Here's why

It’s the time of year when you are more likely to encounter a deer out on the roadway. DNR’s wildlife research biologist, Jim Coffey, says deer movement is generally triggered by the timing of the sun change. He says the peak deer rut is going to be the first 2 weeks of November – but they start to ramp up at the end of October. Coffey says the old saying that when you see one deer there’s usually another isn’t a myth – it’s biological – as the bucks are attracted to the scent of a doe and will often be chasing them when the doe comes into heat. Coffey says dawn and dusk are the most active times for deer, and the best way to avoid a collision is to be more cautious at those times.

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO