Agriculture

GRAINS-Corn falls from 2-month high, ethanol demand caps losses

Agriculture Online
 8 days ago

CANBERRA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on Thursday after rallying to a more than two-month high in the previous session, though strong demand for ethanol kept a floor under prices. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.3%...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

ASIA RICE-Supply constraints, higher rupee lift Indian rates to near 4-month high

* Thai rates decline to $382-$384 per tonne this week. * Indian rupee at highest since Oct. 5 on Wednesday. * Bangladesh govt. raises price farmers to be paid. Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indian rice export prices hit their highest level since early-July this week supported by limited supplies and a stronger rupee, while lower demand pressured Thailand's rates.
WORLD
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soy sag as traders await U.S. crop report

CHICAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. grain futures stumbled on Thursday as traders adjusted positions ahead of a federal crop report next week that is expected to show bigger estimates for the nation's corn and soybean harvests. Prices retreated from recent gains as traders wanted to book profits before the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms near nine-year high with supply risks in focus

* Wheat regains ground after easing from Tuesday's nine-year peak * Corn edges higher, soybeans tick down * Attention turning to USDA crop report on Nov. 9 (Updates with European trading; changes dateline, previous CANBERRA) PARIS/CANBERRA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Thursday to stay near a nine-year high as robust demand and concerns about global supplies kept the market underpinned. Corn edged higher while soybeans edged lower. A rebound in crude oil lent some support to U.S. corn, widely used in ethanol, although a rise in the dollar was curbing gains, traders said. Grain markets were also turning their attention to next week's U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly crop estimates for a fresh gauge of supply and demand. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.9% at $7.87-3/4 a bushel as of 1331 GMT. The contract had eased back since reaching the $8 mark for the first time since December 2012 on Tuesday. "The fundamentals remain very sound," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. Wheat contributed to a new 10-year high for global prices of food commodities in October and was expected to fuel record cereal trade this year, the U.N. food agency said. Dry growing conditions for recently sown winter wheat in Russia and Ukraine have added to concerns about supply in top exporting countries following poor spring wheat harvests this year. Wheat has also drawn support from steady import demand, including large tender purchases this week by Saudi Arabia and Egypt. CBOT corn was up 0.7% at $5.68 a bushel, after retreating from Tuesday's 2-1/2-month peak. CBOT soybean futures were down half a cent at $12.43-3/4 a bushel, consolidating below a three-week top set on Tuesday. Expectations that the USDA will increase its U.S. corn and soybean production and yield estimates in its Nov. 9 report were curbing prices. Soybean planting in Brazil was also easing supply concerns in the oilseed market. "Soybean planting in Brazil is proceeding in very good conditions, which makes it possible to envisage a record crop for the country," consultancy Agritel said in a note. Prices at 1331 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 787.75 6.75 0.86 640.50 22.99 CBOT corn 568.00 4.00 0.71 484.00 17.36 CBOT soy 1243.75 -0.50 -0.04 1311.00 -5.13 Paris wheat 291.00 1.50 0.52 192.50 51.17 Paris maize 235.00 15.50 7.06 219.00 7.31 Paris rape 691.00 -1.00 -0.14 418.25 65.21 WTI crude oil 83.39 2.53 3.13 48.52 71.87 Euro/dlr 1.16 0.00 -0.40 1.2100 -4.43 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Jonathan Oatis)
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Wheat#Reuters#Gasc#The Bank Of Japan#European Central Bank#U S Treasury
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 5-8 cents, corn up 2-3 cents, soybeans down 1-4 cents

CHICAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 5 to 8 cents per bushel * Bargain buying expected in wheat after two straight days of declines. Global supply concerns support wheat prices. * A U.S. Agriculture Department report showed that export sales of wheat totaled 400,100 tonnes in the week ended Oct. 28. That compares with analysts' estimates that ranged from 180,000 to 520,000 tonnes. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 5-3/4 cents at $7.86-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat gained 5 cents to $7.95-3/4, and MGEX December spring wheat rose 7-1/2 cents to $10.51-1/2. CORN - cents per bushel * Strong ethanol demand, good export data supports corn market but gains seen limited ahead of USDA report next week that is expected to boost U.S. production estimate. * Corn export sales totaled 1.224 million tonnes in the week ended Oct. 28 near the high end of analysts' estimates that ranged from 700,000 to 1.42 million tonnes. * Benchmark CBOT December corn futures contract found support at Wednesday's low of $5.63 overnight. * December corn last traded up 2-1/4 cents at $5.66-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 1 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybean futures fall on technical selling and pressure from U.S. harvest. Good weather for crop development in Brazil also weighs on soy market. * Weekly soybean export sales totaled 1.864 million tonnes. Analysts' forecasts ranged from 1 million to 2.02 million tonnes. * Benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract hit resistance at its 10-day moving average overnight. Support was noted at its 20-day moving average. * January soybeans were last off 1-3/4 cents at $12.42-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures end lower, led by sell-off at MGEX

CHICAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures ended lower on Thursday, with losses led by a sell-off in MGEX spring wheat, traders said. * CBOT December SRW settled 7-1/4 cents lower at $7.73-3/4 a bushel. The most-active contract has eased since reaching $8.07 on Tuesday, its highest price since December 2012. * K.C. hard red winter wheat fell 4-3/4 cents to end at $7.86 a bushel, while the front-month MGEX spring wheat contract sank 27 cents to $10.17 a bushel. * MGEX wheat was overbought and due for a setback, traders said. * Positioning added pressure on grains markets ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report on Tuesday, analysts said. * A weekly USDA report on Thursday showed U.S. wheat export sales totaled 400,100 tonnes in the week ended Oct. 28. That compared with analysts' estimates for 180,000 to 520,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Will Dunham)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans dip as analysts expect higher U.S. production

CHICAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures eased on Thursday as traders adjusted positions ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply and demand report due out early next week, traders said. * CBOT January most-active traded soybeans settled 21-1/2 cents lower at $12.22-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT November soybeans fell 22-1/4 cents to $12.09-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soyoil fell 1.45 cents to 59.58 cents per lb and CBOT December soymeal lost $5.00 to $335.80 a ton. * Weekly soybean export sales totaled 1.864 million tonnes. Analysts' forecasts ranged from 1 million to 2.02 million tonnes. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday is expected to raise its estimates for U.S. soy yields to 51.9 bushels per acre, up from 51.5 in October and increase its soybean ending stocks to 362 million bushels, up from 320 million bushels in October, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
CHICAGO, IL
thelandonline.com

Grain Outlook: Corn market experiences mysterious boost

CORN — Some weeks you just want to throw up your hands and say, “why now?” This was one of those weeks. Corn staged an impressive rally this week with the December contract slicing through the 100-day Moving Average technical resistance and closing above it for the first time since mid-August. There was not a singular headline anyone could point to for the jump higher at mid-week; but inflation fears, managed money buying the market, and a strong ethanol market with rumors of the possibility of higher ethanol exports were all cited as factors for double digit gains.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs climb on strong exports

CHICAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures climbed to their highest in nearly two weeks on Thursday, supported by strong weekly export sales and tighter supplies of market-ready hogs, analysts said. "Hog numbers are still running below last year. If that continues to tighten up, I...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees India 2021/22 wheat exports at 5 mln tonnes

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in New Delhi:. "India's forecast rice production in MY 2021/2022 production is revised lower to 124 MMT due to unseasonal rains in October at the time of harvest, affecting yield prospects. The MY 2021/2022 wheat export forecast is raised higher to 5 MMT (including 30,000-40,000 MT of wheat products) on expected steady domestic prices and more-than-sufficient exportable surplus. MY 2021/2022-ending stocks are lowered to the 27.85 MMT level, as the government draws down on stocks to ensure sufficient supply for the domestic milling industry."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees China 2021/22 soybean imports at 101 mln tonnes

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Beijing:. "China's soybean imports in marketing year (MY) 20/21 hit a record 99.8 million metric tons (MMT) on high feed demand in the swine and poultry sectors. Soybean imports are expected to reach 101 MMT in MY 21/22 on increasing demand for soybean meal and soybean oil and lower imports of rapeseed year-over-year. U.S. share of China's soybean imports reached 37.2 percent in MY 20/21."
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Oil rises after OPEC+ rebuffs U.S. call to boost output

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a U.S. call to raise supply to cool the market, sticking to plans for a gradual increase in output after cuts made in the face of the coronavirus crisis. Brent crude rose 36 cents, or 0.45%,...
TRAFFIC

