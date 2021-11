As a Green Bay Packers fan, I've quietly been sitting here and enjoying the team's six-game winning streak. Never mind they've done it after being riddled by injuries, especially on the defensive side of the football. But thanks to the offense, again led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay sits third in the overall NFC standings. But trouble is brewing as the Packers take on undefeated Arizona on Thursday night, and a COVID outbreak has hit Green Bay.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO