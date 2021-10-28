CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catasauqua, PA

Wednesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Thursday’s schedule

By Morning Call Staff, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 8 days ago

Here are Wednesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results as well as Thursday’s schedule.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

BOYS SOCCER

District 11 4A First Round

No. 8 Stroudsburg at No. 1 Freedom, 4:30

No. 7 Pleasant Valley at No. 2 Parkland, 7

No. 5 Easton at No. 4 Emmaus, 7:15

No. 6 Whitehall at No. 3 Nazareth, 7:30

Class 3A First Round

No. 5 Saucon Valley at No. 4 ES South, 6

Class 2A Quarterfinals

No. 8 Bethlehem Catholic at No. 1 Central Catholic, 3:30

No. 7 Pen Argyl at No. 2 Notre Dame GP, 3:30

No. 5 Pine Grove at No. 4 Jim Thorpe, 5

No. 6 Palisades vs. No. 3 Nativity, 7:30 — at Schuylkill Haven

Class A Quarterfinals

No. 5 Salem Christian at No. 4 Tri-Valley, 6

GIRLS SOCCER

District 11 4A First Round

Stroudsburg/PM East winner at No. 1 Parkland, 5

No. 5 Freedom at No. 4 Emmaus, 5:15

No. 6 Pleasant Valley at No. 3 Nazareth, 5:30

No. 7 Northampton at No. 2 Easton, 6

Class 3A Quarterfinals

No. 6 Saucon Valley at No. 3 Southern Lehigh, 5

Class 2A Quarterfinals

No. 6 Notre Dame GP at No. 3 Pine Grove, 4:30

No. 5 Bethlehem Catholic at No. 4 Jim Thorpe, 7

Class A Quarterfinals

No. 6 Minersville at No. 3 Northern Lehigh, 4

No. 7 Tri-Valley at No. 2 Moravian Academy, 4

No. 5 Nativity at No. 4 Williams Valley, 6:15

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

District 11 3A Quarterfinals

No. 6 Liberty at No. 3 Parkland, 3

No. 8 Whitehall at No. 1 Emmaus, 3:30

No. 7 Stroudsburg at No. 2 Nazareth, 3:30

No. 5 Northampton at No. 4 Easton, 6

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

District 11 4A Semifinals

No. 1 Parkland vs. No. 4 Liberty, 5:30 — at Catasauqua

No. 2 Freedom vs. No. 3 Emmaus, 7 — at Catasauqua

Class 3A Semifinals

No. 1 Pottsville vs. No. 4 Blue Mountain, 7 — at Lehighton

No. 2 Southern Lehigh vs. No. 3 Bethlehem Catholic, 7 — at Northwestern

Class 2A Semifinals

No. 2 Central Catholic vs. No. 3 Panther Valley, 5 — at Northwestern

No. 1 Pine Grove vs. No. 4 Notre Dame GP, 7 — at Martz Hall

Class A Semifinals

No. 1 Marian Catholic vs. No. 4 Mahanoy Area, 5:30 — at Lehighton

No. 2 Tri-Valley vs. No, 3 Nativity, 5:30 — at Martz Hall

H.S. CROSS COUNTRY

District 11 Championship Meets, 1 — at DeSales University

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS SOCCER

District 11 Playoffs

SOUTHERN LEHIGH 2, BANGOR 1

SL: Goals: Matthew O’Neill, Danny Magallanes; Assists: Jack Johnson, Michael Cocozza; B: Goal: Nicholas McCoy

H.S. CROSS COUNTRY

2021 EPC All-Conference Teams

Boys — MVP: Alex Heidemann (Freedom), Liam Davis (East Stroudsburg South), Liam McLaughlin (Stroudsburg) , Adam Kollgaard (Nazareth), Cameron Koch (Nazareth), Emrick Leshko (Liberty), Connor Murphy (Nazareth), Ethan Strzempek (Emmaus), Ezekiel Colyer (Northampton), Andrew Huntsberger (Stroudsburg), Paul Abeln (Parkland), Jacob Orrico (Liberty), Evan Dempsey (Northampton), Ethan Willard (Parkland), Owen Reilly (Liberty)

Girls — MVP: Hailey Reinhard (Emmaus), Caitlin Voloshen (Nazareth), Madeline Mumma (Liberty), Addison McPeek (Easton), Avaline Fihlman (Freedom), Isabela Lees (Emmaus), Jessica Price (Parkland), Deandra Young (Stroudsburg), Ella Bray (Pocono Mountain West), Payton Campbell (Emmaus), Erin Vincent (Easton), Gracie Trexler (Parkland), Izzy Kehoe-Huck (Central Catholic), Elena Wenger (Parkland), Kylie Karavitch (Nazareth)

LATE TUESDAY RESULTS

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

District 11 First Round

FREEDOM 3, PM EAST 0

25-7, 25-6, 25-11. F: Samantha Simmers 26 assists, 9 digs, 3 aces; Elizabeth Barnes 13 kills, 2 digs, 3 aces; Alaina Roman 11 kills, 3 digs; Grace Hercik 7 kills, 5 digs

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Morning Call

District 11 football questions: Can Whitehall end 6-game skid? Can Nazareth turn it around against Emmaus?

The Whitehall football team may have lost six straight games, but the Zephyrs haven’t lost their pride or willingness to fight. That was evident at the end of last week’s 7-0 loss to Northampton. When several Konkrete Kids appeared to be celebrating on the Zephyrs logo, several Whitehall players charged toward the Northampton players, and a minor melee ensued before coaches and administrators ...
WHITEHALL, PA
The Morning Call

EPC South football all-stars announced: Freedom’s Deante Crawford, Central’s Lavon Johnson named MVPs

A workhorse running back from Freedom and a giant defensive force on the line for Allentown Central Catholic have been honored as the top players in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference’s South Division for the 2021 football season. Freedom senior running back Deante Crawford was voted the South’s offensive MVP after rushing for 1,204 yards in nine games and scoring 19 touchdowns. Crawford has ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
The Morning Call

District 11 football: Southern Lehigh, Wilson showed character, heart just to get here

Southern Lehigh came into this season with a mostly inexperienced roster, a few injuries and its first six games against eventual playoff teams. Coach Phil Sams’ Spartans started 0-6. They could have quit; instead, they won four games in a row to qualify for a Week 11 game for the 14th consecutive year. Southern Lehigh (4-6) visits Whitehall (3-6) in Friday’s District 11 Class 5A semifinal. ...
HIGH SCHOOL
The Morning Call

EPC North football all-star team announced: Northampton’s Caden Reph voted defensive MVP

The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference North Division all-star team for the 2021 season was released late Thursday afternoon by EPC football chairman and Easton athletic director Jim Pokrivsak on the eve of the start of the postseason. Not surprisingly, unbeaten division champ Northampton and runners-up East Stroudsburg South were both well-represented on the team that was voted on by the nine ...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minersville, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Sports
City
Nazareth, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Emmaus, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Education
City
Bethlehem, PA
City
Pottsville, PA
City
Pine Grove, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Whitehall, PA
City
Catasauqua, PA
City
Stroudsburg, PA
The Morning Call

Kael Godshalk’s legacy complete after record-setting night as Bangor football wins Eastern Conference 4A title

Kael Godshalk rushed for 42 yards in four games last season. Every day since that loss at Pen Argyl to end 2020, the Bangor running back worked and trained to make sure there was a different end this season for himself and his teammates. The senior put an exclamation point on that by running for 295 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday night’s Eastern Conference Class 4A title-game victory ...
BANGOR, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy