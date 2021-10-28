Wednesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Thursday’s schedule

Here are Wednesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results as well as Thursday’s schedule.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

BOYS SOCCER

District 11 4A First Round

No. 8 Stroudsburg at No. 1 Freedom, 4:30

No. 7 Pleasant Valley at No. 2 Parkland, 7

No. 5 Easton at No. 4 Emmaus, 7:15

No. 6 Whitehall at No. 3 Nazareth, 7:30

Class 3A First Round

No. 5 Saucon Valley at No. 4 ES South, 6

Class 2A Quarterfinals

No. 8 Bethlehem Catholic at No. 1 Central Catholic, 3:30

No. 7 Pen Argyl at No. 2 Notre Dame GP, 3:30

No. 5 Pine Grove at No. 4 Jim Thorpe, 5

No. 6 Palisades vs. No. 3 Nativity, 7:30 — at Schuylkill Haven

Class A Quarterfinals

No. 5 Salem Christian at No. 4 Tri-Valley, 6

GIRLS SOCCER

District 11 4A First Round

Stroudsburg/PM East winner at No. 1 Parkland, 5

No. 5 Freedom at No. 4 Emmaus, 5:15

No. 6 Pleasant Valley at No. 3 Nazareth, 5:30

No. 7 Northampton at No. 2 Easton, 6

Class 3A Quarterfinals

No. 6 Saucon Valley at No. 3 Southern Lehigh, 5

Class 2A Quarterfinals

No. 6 Notre Dame GP at No. 3 Pine Grove, 4:30

No. 5 Bethlehem Catholic at No. 4 Jim Thorpe, 7

Class A Quarterfinals

No. 6 Minersville at No. 3 Northern Lehigh, 4

No. 7 Tri-Valley at No. 2 Moravian Academy, 4

No. 5 Nativity at No. 4 Williams Valley, 6:15

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

District 11 3A Quarterfinals

No. 6 Liberty at No. 3 Parkland, 3

No. 8 Whitehall at No. 1 Emmaus, 3:30

No. 7 Stroudsburg at No. 2 Nazareth, 3:30

No. 5 Northampton at No. 4 Easton, 6

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

District 11 4A Semifinals

No. 1 Parkland vs. No. 4 Liberty, 5:30 — at Catasauqua

No. 2 Freedom vs. No. 3 Emmaus, 7 — at Catasauqua

Class 3A Semifinals

No. 1 Pottsville vs. No. 4 Blue Mountain, 7 — at Lehighton

No. 2 Southern Lehigh vs. No. 3 Bethlehem Catholic, 7 — at Northwestern

Class 2A Semifinals

No. 2 Central Catholic vs. No. 3 Panther Valley, 5 — at Northwestern

No. 1 Pine Grove vs. No. 4 Notre Dame GP, 7 — at Martz Hall

Class A Semifinals

No. 1 Marian Catholic vs. No. 4 Mahanoy Area, 5:30 — at Lehighton

No. 2 Tri-Valley vs. No, 3 Nativity, 5:30 — at Martz Hall

H.S. CROSS COUNTRY

District 11 Championship Meets, 1 — at DeSales University

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS SOCCER

District 11 Playoffs

SOUTHERN LEHIGH 2, BANGOR 1

SL: Goals: Matthew O’Neill, Danny Magallanes; Assists: Jack Johnson, Michael Cocozza; B: Goal: Nicholas McCoy

H.S. CROSS COUNTRY

2021 EPC All-Conference Teams

Boys — MVP: Alex Heidemann (Freedom), Liam Davis (East Stroudsburg South), Liam McLaughlin (Stroudsburg) , Adam Kollgaard (Nazareth), Cameron Koch (Nazareth), Emrick Leshko (Liberty), Connor Murphy (Nazareth), Ethan Strzempek (Emmaus), Ezekiel Colyer (Northampton), Andrew Huntsberger (Stroudsburg), Paul Abeln (Parkland), Jacob Orrico (Liberty), Evan Dempsey (Northampton), Ethan Willard (Parkland), Owen Reilly (Liberty)

Girls — MVP: Hailey Reinhard (Emmaus), Caitlin Voloshen (Nazareth), Madeline Mumma (Liberty), Addison McPeek (Easton), Avaline Fihlman (Freedom), Isabela Lees (Emmaus), Jessica Price (Parkland), Deandra Young (Stroudsburg), Ella Bray (Pocono Mountain West), Payton Campbell (Emmaus), Erin Vincent (Easton), Gracie Trexler (Parkland), Izzy Kehoe-Huck (Central Catholic), Elena Wenger (Parkland), Kylie Karavitch (Nazareth)

LATE TUESDAY RESULTS

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

District 11 First Round

FREEDOM 3, PM EAST 0

25-7, 25-6, 25-11. F: Samantha Simmers 26 assists, 9 digs, 3 aces; Elizabeth Barnes 13 kills, 2 digs, 3 aces; Alaina Roman 11 kills, 3 digs; Grace Hercik 7 kills, 5 digs

