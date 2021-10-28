Wednesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Thursday’s schedule
Here are Wednesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results as well as Thursday’s schedule.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
BOYS SOCCER
District 11 4A First Round
No. 8 Stroudsburg at No. 1 Freedom, 4:30
No. 7 Pleasant Valley at No. 2 Parkland, 7
No. 5 Easton at No. 4 Emmaus, 7:15
No. 6 Whitehall at No. 3 Nazareth, 7:30
Class 3A First Round
No. 5 Saucon Valley at No. 4 ES South, 6
Class 2A Quarterfinals
No. 8 Bethlehem Catholic at No. 1 Central Catholic, 3:30
No. 7 Pen Argyl at No. 2 Notre Dame GP, 3:30
No. 5 Pine Grove at No. 4 Jim Thorpe, 5
No. 6 Palisades vs. No. 3 Nativity, 7:30 — at Schuylkill Haven
Class A Quarterfinals
No. 5 Salem Christian at No. 4 Tri-Valley, 6
GIRLS SOCCER
District 11 4A First Round
Stroudsburg/PM East winner at No. 1 Parkland, 5
No. 5 Freedom at No. 4 Emmaus, 5:15
No. 6 Pleasant Valley at No. 3 Nazareth, 5:30
No. 7 Northampton at No. 2 Easton, 6
Class 3A Quarterfinals
No. 6 Saucon Valley at No. 3 Southern Lehigh, 5
Class 2A Quarterfinals
No. 6 Notre Dame GP at No. 3 Pine Grove, 4:30
No. 5 Bethlehem Catholic at No. 4 Jim Thorpe, 7
Class A Quarterfinals
No. 6 Minersville at No. 3 Northern Lehigh, 4
No. 7 Tri-Valley at No. 2 Moravian Academy, 4
No. 5 Nativity at No. 4 Williams Valley, 6:15
GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY
District 11 3A Quarterfinals
No. 6 Liberty at No. 3 Parkland, 3
No. 8 Whitehall at No. 1 Emmaus, 3:30
No. 7 Stroudsburg at No. 2 Nazareth, 3:30
No. 5 Northampton at No. 4 Easton, 6
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
District 11 4A Semifinals
No. 1 Parkland vs. No. 4 Liberty, 5:30 — at Catasauqua
No. 2 Freedom vs. No. 3 Emmaus, 7 — at Catasauqua
Class 3A Semifinals
No. 1 Pottsville vs. No. 4 Blue Mountain, 7 — at Lehighton
No. 2 Southern Lehigh vs. No. 3 Bethlehem Catholic, 7 — at Northwestern
Class 2A Semifinals
No. 2 Central Catholic vs. No. 3 Panther Valley, 5 — at Northwestern
No. 1 Pine Grove vs. No. 4 Notre Dame GP, 7 — at Martz Hall
Class A Semifinals
No. 1 Marian Catholic vs. No. 4 Mahanoy Area, 5:30 — at Lehighton
No. 2 Tri-Valley vs. No, 3 Nativity, 5:30 — at Martz Hall
H.S. CROSS COUNTRY
District 11 Championship Meets, 1 — at DeSales University
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS SOCCER
District 11 Playoffs
SOUTHERN LEHIGH 2, BANGOR 1
SL: Goals: Matthew O’Neill, Danny Magallanes; Assists: Jack Johnson, Michael Cocozza; B: Goal: Nicholas McCoy
H.S. CROSS COUNTRY
2021 EPC All-Conference Teams
Boys — MVP: Alex Heidemann (Freedom), Liam Davis (East Stroudsburg South), Liam McLaughlin (Stroudsburg) , Adam Kollgaard (Nazareth), Cameron Koch (Nazareth), Emrick Leshko (Liberty), Connor Murphy (Nazareth), Ethan Strzempek (Emmaus), Ezekiel Colyer (Northampton), Andrew Huntsberger (Stroudsburg), Paul Abeln (Parkland), Jacob Orrico (Liberty), Evan Dempsey (Northampton), Ethan Willard (Parkland), Owen Reilly (Liberty)
Girls — MVP: Hailey Reinhard (Emmaus), Caitlin Voloshen (Nazareth), Madeline Mumma (Liberty), Addison McPeek (Easton), Avaline Fihlman (Freedom), Isabela Lees (Emmaus), Jessica Price (Parkland), Deandra Young (Stroudsburg), Ella Bray (Pocono Mountain West), Payton Campbell (Emmaus), Erin Vincent (Easton), Gracie Trexler (Parkland), Izzy Kehoe-Huck (Central Catholic), Elena Wenger (Parkland), Kylie Karavitch (Nazareth)
LATE TUESDAY RESULTS
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
District 11 First Round
FREEDOM 3, PM EAST 0
25-7, 25-6, 25-11. F: Samantha Simmers 26 assists, 9 digs, 3 aces; Elizabeth Barnes 13 kills, 2 digs, 3 aces; Alaina Roman 11 kills, 3 digs; Grace Hercik 7 kills, 5 digs
