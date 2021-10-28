Petoskey Seeks First Regional Title Since 2012

PETOSKEY — The Petoskey boys soccer team was back home on Wednesday after defeating Forest Hills Central in penalty kicks in Tuesday’s regional semifinal in Cedar Springs. The Northmen are getting ready to compete in their first regional final since 2017.

Petoskey will take on Grand Rapids Christian in the Div. 2 regional final on Thursday. The Eagles are coming off an impressive 5-1 win over Spring Lake in their regional semifinal and they are led by Michigan commit Nick Cassiday.

“We’ve seen that [Grand Rapids Christian] is big, they play the ball well,” Petoskey senior Marek Beckering said. “They win balls well and so we’re ready for it.”

The Northmen had just three losses all season, all coming against teams that competed in regional tournaments — Elk Rapids and two losses to Traverse City West. They say they’re ready for the next challenge ahead.

“As a coaching staff we’re not having to manufacture any rah-rah speeches to get these guys dialed in,” Petoskey head coach Zach Jonker said. “Our seniors lead us. They’re laser-focused and that’s typically what leads to success in the postseason.”

The game will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Cedar Springs.