In commemoration of its 75th season, the NBA has released a list comprised of the 75 greatest players of all time. The Nets, to no one’s surprise, were heavily represented. The 75th-anniversary team was selected by a “blue-ribbon panel of media, current and former players, coaches, general managers and team executives.” Kevin Durant, James Harden and Steve Nash made the cut as far as current Nets players or coaches. Julius Irving, who established himself as one of the best players in the world during his stint with the New York Nets in the mid-1970s, made the cut, too.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO