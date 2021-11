The office sector has had an uneven recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, with an outsized portion of recent successes going to the top of the market. Owners of the most expensive 10% of office buildings across the country are negotiating effective rents 54% higher than the rest of the office market, according to data from analytics firm View The Space reported by The Wall Street Journal. That gap has never been larger since VTS started tracking such data in 2012. In the two years before the pandemic hit, the gap was 43%.

