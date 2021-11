WASHINGTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has declined to approve individual assistance for New Castle County homeowners and renters after Hurricane Ida. FEMA determined that the “impact to individuals and households in New Castle County is not of the severity and magnitude” to warrant Individual Assistance. This program could have provided money directly to homeowners and renters, making it one of the more financially impactful requests following the historic flooding of the Wilmington area.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE ・ 6 DAYS AGO