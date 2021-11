Even before he stepped down as coach of the Florida Panthers, Joel Quenneville really had no business being behind the bench last Wednesday in Sunrise, Fla. The results of the investigation into the Chicago Blackhawks had been released Tuesday, and they, in short, indicated Quenneville was aware of what happened to Kyle Beach and did not act appropriately. After the report was released, Quenneville was scheduled to have a meeting the following Thursday with commissioner Gary Bettman.

