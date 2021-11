The question of whether or not to invite your vegan and vegetarian friends and family to your traditional Thanksgiving feast has an easy answer: Of course you should. "You can't truly be thankful for your family if you've decided not to include them in a celebration of thanks due to their diet choice," points out chef Petrina Peart of Gaiya's Harvest. But expecting them to put aside their dietary choices for the holiday isn't the right approach, either, so you should expect to offer a few plant-based dishes. "If your intention is to be a great host, you have to be accommodating to your guest," says Peart. "You should always have one thing that everyone can eat. It means so much to go to someone's home as a guest and they have made something special just for you—it really is the thought that counts, especially for Thanksgiving." Here, tips on how to prepare a meal that everyone will appreciate.

