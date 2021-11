Odds: Calgary Flames (-115) - Detroit Red Wings (-105), O/U: 5.5. Break out the passports, get the luggage ready and buy some post cards to send home because the Calgary Flames are heading south of the border to the United States! What was once such a common occurrence is now looked at as a treat as the Flames played all of 2021 in Canada within the first ever, all Canadian North Division. The last time Calgary was in Detroit for a game was on February 23rd of 2020, when they defeated the Red Wings 4-2.

