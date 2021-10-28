CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Urban Meyer Grinding Costume Just Won Halloween This Year

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143WMf_0cetjNXc00

Game. Set. Match.

The Urban Meyer grinding debacle was the biggest story in the NFL for a number of weeks.

If you’ve been living under a rock, here’s a quick rundown:

A video of Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer getting his grind on with some young woman at his Columbus-area bar went viral.

The 0-4 Jags lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on a Thursday, so Meyer took the opportunity to spend a little time with the family down the road in Columbus… and let’s just say the aforementioned woman was not family and definitely not his wife.

The internet ran WILD with the video, with nothing more hilarious that the hundreds of hilarious Tim Tebow memes, but ultimately for Urban, the scene was more distracting than anything. Especially coming from a guy that always preaches on avoiding bad situations.

He issued an apology, the Jags ultimately decided not to fire him, Tim Tebow was devastated, the team trolled him on the huddle, and there was even reports of more damming videos, but for the most part, the football world has moved on.

And hey, they even won a game despite Urban Meyer consistently proving that he has no idea what’s going on.

Jon Gruden got canned, Ed Orgeron got canned, and the heat was off of Meyer…

BUT… people don’t forget.

And with that, the greatest Halloween costume the world has ever seen was born.

I mean, a first ballot, Hall of Fame Halloween costume right there.

Bravo.

Naturally, the internet was LOVING it.

Comments / 6

Related
Audacy

Mother of woman who danced with Urban Meyer speaks out

The mother of a 24-year-old woman who was seen dancing suggestively with Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer at his Ohio restuarant last weekend is reportedly concerned about her daughter's well-being. On Thursday, the woman told USA Today that her daughter "can't even go anywhere," and that the seven-second video clip...
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer’s Daughter Breaks Silence On Family Situation

Earlier Wednesday morning, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reportedly called a team meeting. The Jaguars coach was caught on video at his bar in Columbus with a woman who was not his wife. The incident came after the Jaguars left Ohio without their head coach – an oddity in the NFL and elsewhere.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Urban Meyer voices concern about Seahawks fans

The Jacksonville Jaguars travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday. It will be Urban Meyer’s first trip to Lumen Field in Seattle, a stadium well-known for the impact that sound can have. Seahawks fans have set decibel-level records over the years cheering on their team, much to the chagrin of whichever opponent is forced to deal with him. They’ve even jumped up and down to the point where they registered something akin to a magnitude 1 or 2 earthquake.
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Owner Addresses Urban Meyer’s Job Security

Urban Meyer has gotten off to a rocky start in his NFL career – both on and off the field – but don’t expect the Jacksonville Jaguars to make a head coaching change anytime soon. Jaguars owner Shad Khan sent a clear message about Meyer’s job security heading into Sunday...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Ed Orgeron
Person
Urban Meyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Urban Meyer says the excuses for the Jags are gone

Not many expected Jacksonville to be a playoff contender in 2021. After all, the team’s 1-15 finish in 2020 handed it the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, and even with a generational quarterback talent in Trevor Lawrence, the roster still had shortcomings. Despite possessing the most cap space...
NFL
defector.com

How Is Urban Meyer Feeling Tonight?

Welcome to the Urban Meyer Postgame Physical, in which our expert medical team will provide a weekly evaluation of Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, who has previously been forced to resign from two college coaching jobs for reasons that were entirely related to his health and had absolutely nothing to do with underperformance, mismanagement, or scandal.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costume#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Jags#Hall Of Fame Halloween#Bravo#Jfm2#Hof#Ca Zecher11
247Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has long respected Pete Carroll

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has had a pretty extensive coaching journey. And while this is his first NFL head coaching job, Meyer said that he's long followed Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, and respected him. "When I first went to Utah, they were the top team in college football...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Urban Meyer believes OG A.J. Cann will be out for the season

The Jacksonville Jaguars offense has improved as of the last three to four weeks but has done so while unfortunately sustaining a few injuries along the way. The most significant was the loss of receiver DJ Chark Jr., who will miss the rest of the season due to a fractured ankle that he sustained Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
firstsportz.com

Jaguars owner Shad Khan ‘absolutely’ has faith in coach Urban Meyer

Jacksonville Jaguars have had an ordinary season this time around, to say the least. After losing back-to-back games in the season, the team desperately needed a win. Especially after the Urban Meyer scandal left everyone shell-shocked, it was incredibly important for the coach to ensure that the team steps up to the task.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Colin Kaepernick News

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in five years, but the 33-year-old quarterback isn’t giving up yet. The former NFL quarterback revealed in a new interview with EBONY magazine that he’s still training as hard as ever, hoping a team will sign him. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To Viral Postgame Moment

Following this past Thursday night’s win, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea wanted to swap jerseys with Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata. Their exchange at midfield ended up going viral. Vea was struggling to get his jersey and shoulder pads off after the game. That’s understandable considering he’s...
NFL
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

79K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy