Charlamagne Tha God Says Tyler Perry Helped Him Realize That He Was Abused As A Child

Source: Nick Fancher / Comedy Central

Love him or hate him Charlamagne Tha God continues to be vocal about his commitment to mental health awareness. In a recent interview he credited Tyler Perry for a moment of clarity regarding being abused as a child.

As spotted on The New York Post the radio personality recently appeared on The Daily Blast Live on Monday, October 25. During the conversation the Monks Corner, South Carolina native discussed a variety of topic regarding popular culture and his career. While detailing his youth he revealed that Tyler Perry made him realize he suffered trauma during his formative years. “I watched him crying and I remember saying to myself, ‘Well, you know, what’s wrong with him?’” he said. “Because I think the way that men process sexual assault is different.”

He went on to explain that at the age of eight he was engaging in physical contact with an adult woman. “I was 8 getting it popping with an older woman.” The female in question was his cousin’s ex-wife. Charlamagne admitted that he didn’t realize the severity of the situation until he was much older. “I literally remember me and my guys at that age having conversations of being with older women back then,” he said. “None of us processed it as sexual assault.”

Back in 2010 Tyler Perry admitted to Oprah Winfrey that he was molested by different females at the age of five. He also admitted that his first sexual experience took place with his friend’s mother at the age of 10. You can see Charlamagne discuss his encounters and more below.