Atlanta United begins a crucial week at home on Wednesday when they host Inter Miami CF at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. After picking up a 1-1 draw vs. NYCFC last time out, the 5-Stripes are looking for three points at home as the race for the playoff spots in the Eastern Conference heats up. Miami has played itself back into the mix with two consecutive victories last week and they now only sit five points behind Atlanta in the standings. The 5-Stripes have a game in hand and are tied with New York Red Bulls and CF Montréal in the Eastern Conference standings entering Wednesday’s contest. Let’s take a look at the Tools to the Match presented by The Home Depot.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO