The first two out of 14 upcoming South Park movies will premiere on Paramount+ by the year’s end — though perhaps we shouldn’t be calling them movies. “With Viacom, we realized we could make [the projects] as long or as short as we needed,” franchise co-creator Trey Parker told The Hollywood Reporter. “And they then went and called them movies. They are the ones who said we are giving them 14 movies in seven years. All I can say is for me, personally, I am 52 years old, I have made three movies in my life. So you do the math.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO