I know it's early, but it's time to take note of what this year's edition of the Florida Panthers is, and is capable of accomplishing. Tell your family, tell your friends, and check this team out when they're back in town on Monday night. It's only been a week, but they're being recognized as the best team in the NHL- the first edition of NHL.com Power Rankings said so- and they've passed four huge tests to start the season.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO