Get Pius Suter on the board. Amid all the buzz of the rookies, Pius Suter has been lost a little in the wash. He’s been good but hasn’t gotten on the scoreboard yet. That’s not what you want to see from a second-line center, especially one acquired in free agency. Washington will get the matchups they want against him more often than not tonight, but he’s the best center in this game besides Larkin and Kuznetsov (Backstrom is out.) Time to take advantage.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO